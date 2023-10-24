Last weekend saw the fifth Annual Wood St Challenge and this year Tenterfield welcomed 32 visitors from Murwillumbah for the 5.3km walk or run along Wood St.
The Murwillumbah Volleys were established in 2003, and though the passing of the years means there are more walkers now than runners, it is a group that continues to combine physical effort and social pleasures with equal fervour.
This year's event was held on Saturday 21 October.
Winners are determined not by being the fastest, but by being closest to your nominated time.
The winning runner was John Karam, only one second away from his nominated time, and the winning walker was Maryanne McCloy, who was 14 seconds out.
Thanks to John Munro for being the official starter.
The Murwillumbah visitors wish to thank all of the various business houses of Tenterfield and the locals (you know who you are) who have been drawn into the circle of the event over the years.
In particular, big thanks to the staff and management of the Telegraph Hotel for dinner on Friday night, the Bohemian Tearooms for lunch on Friday and to the staff of Tenterfield Bowling Club for hosting us for a long Saturday afternoon (including Dave Smith for getting barefoot bowls organised) and the bistro staff for their efforts at dinner on Saturday night.
Apparently, sales in a range of local clothing shops benefited from Murwillumbah money quite nicely on Friday. Coastal visitors love both the range of clothes and accessories available here in Tenterfield and the friendly service from the owners and staff. 16 of the visitors also snuck in 9 holes of golf on Friday afternoon.
Many motel bookings have already been made for next year's event!
