Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Community

Tenterfield Youth Choir is back running after two-year hiatus

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated October 25 2023 - 10:53am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Skilbeck and Mark Moloney are running the Tenterfield Youth Choir. Picture supplied.
Wendy Skilbeck and Mark Moloney are running the Tenterfield Youth Choir. Picture supplied.

KIDS with a passion for music and singing will have access to a free program in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.