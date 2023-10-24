KIDS with a passion for music and singing will have access to a free program in the region.
The Tenterfield Youth Choir has returned under the tutelage of Mark Moloney and Wendy Skilbeck.
It had been in hibernation for two years after the previous director moved to Queensland.
Its return has been made possible thanks to funding from Tenterfield Lions Club and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewable.
Lions club secretary Lisa Dalton approached Ms Skilbeck about taking it on.
"They still had some funding left over for the program and I thought it was a great idea," Ms Skilbeck said.
"I wanted to bring someone else in with me to help make it a really fun program for the kids.
"Mark has plenty of experience with choirs and he recently did a song-writing course, too.
"It's open to anyone, whether they think they can sing or not, why not give it a go when it's free."
It is open for all kids from Kindergarten to Year 6.
Musician Emma Gianoli started the choir in 2021 and it proved popular among the age group.
She moved interstate while COVID-19 restrictions made it difficult for the kids to practice as a group.
Tenterfield Lions Club were determined to breathe new life into the program.
"It's a way for kids to express themselves and have a good time in a group," Ms Skilbeck said.
"We're doing a lot of modern music with them, it's definitely not daggy or boring."
It will help prepare them for Christmas shows and other possible performances in the coming months.
"It will be great to show them how experienced choirs operate," Ms Skilbeck said.
"They will be able to learn how to hold the music and what it's like to stand up in front of an audience to perform."
The choir group meets every Thursday from 4.30pm to 5.30pm at the Salvation Army Shed on Naas street.
Kids are asked to bring a water bottle.
