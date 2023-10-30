Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Wildlife

Local land Services and the EPA will host the 1080 discussion

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
October 30 2023 - 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A wild dog control public forum is occuring in Tenterfield. Photo from file
A wild dog control public forum is occuring in Tenterfield. Photo from file

A wild dog control public forum is being held in Tenterfield off the back of a reported increase in the number of wild dog attacks in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.