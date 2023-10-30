A wild dog control public forum is being held in Tenterfield off the back of a reported increase in the number of wild dog attacks in the area.
Northern Tablelands Local Land Services is hosting the forum at the Tenterfield Bowling Club on November 2, and will be facilitated by LLS senior biosecurity officer Leanne Calthorpe.
A representative from the EPA will be present as well as North-East NSW Wild Dog Control coordinator Dave Worsley, who will be on hand to assist in the moderation of the discussion.
There will also be a representative from National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Ms Calthorpe said she urges anyone wanting to learn more about the range of options available to them in the control of wild dogs to come along to the public forum.
"The event will give Tenterfield community members still unsure about 1080 baiting in the control of wild dogs the chance to ask questions about how it is used, regulated and any impacts on the environment", she said.
According to LLS, major livestock losses in the Tenterfield region have been reported as a result of wild dog and fox attacks. They are offering the forum as a community information session to clear up any misconceptions people may have regarding the controversial wild dog control method.
Sodium fluoroacetate, commonly known as 1080, is a highly toxic pesticide that is used to control introduced pest animals such as foxes, rabbits, cats, feral pigs and wild dogs.
Wild Dog Scan, a free resource for landholders, Landcare groups, community groups and professional pest controllers is a purpose-built community website and App for recording wild dog sightings, evidence, damage and control actions.
Wild dogs are classified as pests in NSW and include feral dogs, dingoes, hybrids, and any dog living in the wild.
The NSW Environmental Protection Agency's online 1080 guidance page provides information regarding the safe use of 1080, complying with legal requirements, the training requirements for using 1080 and 1080 pesticide control orders.
The orders define who is authorised to use 1080 and the requirements for recovery and disposal of 1080 baits, containers and animal carcasses.
The forum is a chance for anyone who has questions or concerns surrounding the use of 1080 to find some clarification.
Any persons interested can register for the forum by calling Leanne Calthorpe on 0447 646 330
