Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Free

Tenterfield fires elevated to Emergency Warning level, October 2023

Updated October 31 2023 - 8:54pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE: 8.15pm. 

The Christies fire which surrounds Jennings has been downgraded to a Watch and Act level after burning more than 3000 hectares. It is not yet known if any properties have been lost. Anyone who was able to evacuate is being warned it remains unsafe to return home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.