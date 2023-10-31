The Christies fire which surrounds Jennings has been downgraded to a Watch and Act level after burning more than 3000 hectares. It is not yet known if any properties have been lost. Anyone who was able to evacuate is being warned it remains unsafe to return home.
Those who sheltered in place or stayed to defend their property are urged to be wary of embers and the danger of falling burned trees.
Continue to monitor conditions and take advice from firefighters on the ground. Stay alert and monitor your surroundings.
Five other fires to the west and south of Tenterfield remain at an Emergency Warning level.
The Frost Road and Sawyers Creek fires have merged and become on fire front to the west of Tenterfield which has been travelling east towards town.
A southerly wind change has impacted the fireground, with gusty winds pushing the fire in a northeasterly direction.
The wind is predicted to swing more to the southeast around 9pm tonight, followed by a predicted reduction in fire activity at around 10pm.
Embers and falling ash are being blown long distances ahead of the main fire front and starting spot fires in Tenterfield.
Further south a bush fire is burning in the vicinity of Scrub Rd and Billirimba Rd, 4km southeast of Tenterfield, and is out of control.
The fire is burning to the north into forested area, towards the Bruxner Highway.
The fire is impacting on homes and properties in the vicinity of Billirimba Rd and Kochs Rd, east of Tenterfield and south of the Bruxner Highway.
Embers will be blown long distances ahead of the main fire front starting spot fires, these may impact your home earlier than the main fire front.
Two further fire fronts continue to burn at an Emergency Level either side of the New England Highway south of Tenterfield near the Bluff Rock Lookout.
People along the New England Hwy, South of Tenterfield, in the vicinity of Bluff River, Bungulla, Benders Creek and Branch Creek, are at risk. Seek shelter to protect yourself from the fire. It is too late to leave.
The New England Highway south of Tenterfield and north of Jennings and a number of other roads including the Buxner Highway, Scrub Road and Woodside Road remain closed.
Evacuation centres have been established at the Tenterfield Showground on Manners Street and also at the Town Hall in Tabulam.
Both Tenterfield Primary and High Schools have indicated they will be open on November 1, but with limited supervision. Some bus services have been pre-emptively cancelled.
There is seven fires burning at an Emergency Warning level near Tenterfield.
The RFS is reporting that properties in Jennings are being impacted as of around 4.30pm on October 31 after fire in Queensland rapidly travelled south. Properties in Wallangarra were being impacted just after 2pm.
Tenterfield residents are being warned to brace for potential ember attack from a number of fires surrounding the New England town.
Two new fires have erupted south of the town, while a fire at Scrub Road that had been downgraded to Watch and Act has now been elevated back to Emergency level.
The New England Highway is closed northbound at Tenterfield due to the fire. The New England Highway is closed from the Bruxner Highway to the border.
Motorists are advised to delay their trip and avoid the area.
Bruxner Way is closed between Sunnyside Platform Road to Back Creek Road.
Scrub Road is now closed between Billirimba Road and Spirabo Forest Way.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Boaters are being urged to keep Glenlyon Dam clear as it is being used as a source for water-bombing aircraft.
An evacuation centre has been opened at the Tenterfield Showground on Manners Street. Council has indicated that animals are welcome.
For anyone displaced by the fire in Tabulam, the Memorial Hall has opened as an evacuation centre at 10 Barnes Street.
The Wallangarra township is being impacted by the Emergency Warning Christies fire, that has crossed the Queensland border and is moving rapidly south.
The Rural Fire Service said it is potentially deadly fire and began impacting Wallangarra around 2.30pm.
Residents in Jennings are being warned to shelter immediately.
Fire fighters are warning that your life is in danger.
Do not try to leave. Driving now could be deadly.
"The Christies fire has crossed the border from Queensland," an RFS spokeswoman said.
"It's burning approximately 20km north west of Tenterfield. It's impacting on homes in the Wallangarra area and rapidly approaching Jennings.
"Residents in Jennings should shelter now," she said.
An emergency warning is in place for the Tarban area due to a fast-moving bush fire.
The fire is burning northwest of Woodside in the Donnybrook State Forest and to the north of the Bruxner Way.
Fire is spreading uncontrolled in an easterly and southeasterly direction, towards rural properties in Tarban and Woodside on either side of the Bruxner Way.
As of 4.30pm the fire has consumed more than 1400 hectares.
The fire is impacting on homes and properties in the Woodside area, east of Woodside Rd in the vicinity of Log Hut Creek.
The fire is also impacting on homes in the Sunnyside area, either side of the Bruxner Way and west of the New England Highway.
Embers will be blown long distances ahead of the main fire front starting spot fires, these may impact your home earlier than the main fire front.
Firefighters and aircraft are working in the area.
The Bruxner Way is closed in both directions between Mole Station Rd (west) and the New England Highway (east).
The Mole Station Fire is expected to merge with this fire later today.
If you are in the area of Woodside east of Woodside Rd in the vicinity of Log Hut Creek, your life is at risk. It is too late to leave.
People along Bruxner Way in the area of Woodside should shelter now. It is too late to leave.
Seek shelter in a solid structure such as a house. Do not be caught in the open in the path of the fire.
Firefighters have gained the upper hand on the fire. The threat to properties is reducing and the fire is now listed at an 'Watch and Act' level. Residents in the area should continue to monitor conditions.
A wind change has impacted the fireground and the fire is now heading to the north into forested area and away from properties.
If you are in the area of Kellys Rd, Scrub Rd or Scrub School Rd, The Scrub, continue to monitor conditions and take the advice of firefighters on the ground.
Stay alert and monitor your surroundings.
If you stayed to defend your property monitor both inside and outside for small fires and burning embers.
Two fires are burning, one each to the west and east of the New England Highway near the Bluff Rock Lookout.
The fires are both at an emergency warning level and were likely sparked by embers from other firefronts.
Warnings for the fires were announced at 5.45pm.
A bush fire is burning in inaccessible terrain south of Ogilvie Drive in the Tabulam, Plains Station and Pagans Flat areas, 50km northeast of Tenterfield.
The fire has crossed Plains Station Rd and the Clarence River and is spreading in an easterly direction towards Pagans Flat Rd.
The fire is also spreading to the south along Plains Station Rd.
Properties between Plains Station Road and the Clarence River south of the fire are under threat.
A wind change is forecast for this afternoon which may impact fire activity. Embers may be blown long distances ahead of the main fire front starting spot fires, these may impact your home earlier than the main fire front.
The fire has crossed the Clarence River.
What you need to do
If you are in the area of Plains Station Road and Pagans Flat along Clarence Way your life is at risk. It is too late to leave.
Seek shelter in a solid structure such as a house. Do not be caught in the open in the path of the fire.
Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking Fires Near Me, the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.
SES 132 500
RFS Bushfire Information Line 1800 679 737
Triple zero 000
Service NSW 13 77 88
