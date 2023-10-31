Tenterfield Star
Free

Jennings residents told to shelter Immediately, October 31, 2023

Updated October 31 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 3:37pm
The Wallangarra township is being impacted by the Emergency Warning Christies fire, that has crossed the Queensland border and is moving rapidly south.

Local News

