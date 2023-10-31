The Wallangarra township is being impacted by the Emergency Warning Christies fire, that has crossed the Queensland border and is moving rapidly south.
The Rural Fire Service said it is potentially deadly fire and is impacting the township in the last hour.
Fire fighters are warning that your life is in danger. You need to SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY to survive.
Do not try to leave. Driving now could be deadly.
"The Christies fire has crossed the border from Queensland," an RFS spokeswoman said.
"It's burning approximately 20km north west of Tenterfield. It's impacting on homes in the Wallangarra area and rapidly approaching Jennings.
"Residents in Jennings should shelter now," she said.
Seek Shelter inside a brick building - In a room with multiple escape points - On the opposite side from the approaching fire. - As the fire approaches and passes, the safest place will change, so be ready to move quickly. - Follow your bushfire survival plan if you have one. - Put on protective clothing, like closed in shoes, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt made of cotton or wool. - Close windows and doors. Seal any gaps with wet towels. - Check for embers inside, particularly in the roof space. Put them out quickly with water.
Where to get help:
SES 132 500
RFS Bushfire Information Line 1800 679 737
Triple zero 000
Service NSW 13 77 88
