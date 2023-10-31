Seek Shelter inside a brick building - In a room with multiple escape points - On the opposite side from the approaching fire. - As the fire approaches and passes, the safest place will change, so be ready to move quickly. - Follow your bushfire survival plan if you have one. - Put on protective clothing, like closed in shoes, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt made of cotton or wool. - Close windows and doors. Seal any gaps with wet towels. - Check for embers inside, particularly in the roof space. Put them out quickly with water.

