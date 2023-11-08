After the completion of round four of the Tenterfield Senior Cricket Competition, there will only be one team unbeaten,.
Weather pending, the KLAS Bouncers and Bonshaw Billygoats will go head-to-head on Thursday evening at Shirley Park.
The Wednesday fixture, result not known before the Star went to press, was between the Teletubbies and the Tenterfield Tavern.
The Toolies have the bye.
In the opening round of the season, the Billygoats got the better of the Teletubbies.
Batting first, the Billygoats made 7-157 in their 20 overs. The Teletubbies couldn't run them down, finishing with 6-121 off their 20 overs.
The other match of the first round saw the Bouncers beat newcomers, the Toolies.
The Toolies were all out for 91 and the Bouncers chased them down in 17 overs.
The second round was another tough one for the Toolies, all out for 92.
The Billygoats didn't lose a wicket in their run chase and made the 93 in 16 overs.
The Bouncers continued their strong form against Tavern.
Batting first, they recorded 153 runs with only four wickets down.
Tavern lost seven wickets and only managed 81 runs in reply.
The third round was abandoned due to the fires in the area.
The Juniors and Blasters programs on Friday afternoons has also begun.
Last week followed in the same fashion as the seniors with the cancellation of the day's activities.
But it is slated to get underway this Friday.
