One of Tenterfield's best

3 beds | 3 baths | 6 cars
This very tastefully renovated circa 1931 home on six acres is set amongst extensively landscaped gardens, which instantly welcome you with a wonderful feeling that only a character home with a modern touch can.
There are two kitchens. The main has two Electrolux wall ovens, an induction hot plate, loads of storage, and an island bench with two Vintec wine fridges. The other is a commercial kitchen currently used as a butler's pantry.
The main bedroom has soundproofing for the lightest of sleepers. There is also a walk-robe and an ensuite with views over the garden and mountain range. The second bedroom has an ensuite, recycled glass tiling, and a private entrance. The third bedroom is currently used as an office.
The layout also includes large open-plan living/dining with a reading nook and a second office or fourth bedroom, a main bathroom with a full bath, a walk-in shower, a double vanity and a separate toilet.
The features are extensive, including automated lights, reverse-cycle air conditioning, and a surveillance system including a controlled front gate.
Plus, a four-bay garage and wood storage.
For animal lovers, there are five stables plus a tack room with power, water and gas, and chicken pens with an automated watering system.
If you enjoy gardening, there is a potting shed, a greenhouse with automated vents/louvres for temperature control, veggie gardens, and garden irrigation.
Host your guests in style; there is a four-person spa and multiple outdoor entertaining and sitting areas.
With a great mix of the old and new, the natural attraction and all the extras will draw you in.
