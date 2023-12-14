Shopping locally this Christmas comes with benefits for Tenterfield residents

'Tis the season to be jolly and spread some Christmas cheer, and as we all know ... go shopping.
Whether its grabbing the ingredients for our favourite holiday meals or trying to find the perfect present for loved ones, everyone will be spending plenty of time in stores.
And after such a tough year for businesses, Christmas shopping provides the perfect opportunity to support local industry.
Tenterfield Chamber of Tourism, Industry and Business secretary, Tim Cunningham, called shopping locally a win/win for everyone.
"[When you shop locally] you're supporting your friends and families in town," he said.
"You're shopping for goods that are already in the here and now, you're not paying extra and getting them shipped in from elsewhere, wherever they might be.
"It's really just supporting the community putting that money back into the community. Trying to keep that money in the in the town."
This is why the chamber is running promotions throughout Christmas.
"Instead of local money leaving town for Christmas presents and all that sort of thing, we're trying to promote local, keep the money in Tenterfield," said Mr Cunningham.
"That way, there's the recycling of money in town, as opposed to online shopping or doing all your shopping away."
The chamber is currently running a draw for shoppers to win prizes from a pool of $10,000, when the spend $30 or more in any participating stores in Tenterfield.
There are $5000, $3000 and $2000 Tenterfield True cards to be won in the draw, which will be held at Tenterfield Golf Club on Saturday, December 23, between 4pm and 8pm.
"Some pretty good prizes for a $30 spend, if you are lucky enough to get pulled out," said Mr Cunningham.
"We're going to sort of make that a bit of a final networking event for the Tenterfield chamber.
"Members and non members are all welcome to come out to the golf club for the draw, just for an end of year network mingle."
The chamber is also supporting the Lions and Rotary Christmas Carnival in Bruxner Park tonight (Thursday, December 14) from 5pm to 8pm.
There will be local live music, including dancers and choirs, food stores, local stalls and of course, Santa will be coming to visit.
The chamber's other promotions for this month will come to close, with the winners of the Spot the Elf Competition - find the elf in one of the stores in Tenterfield and spend $20 in the store, and the Christmas Window Display Competition to be announced.
Winners will receive Tenterfield True gift cards.
For more information about the Tenterfield Chamber of Tourism, Industry and Busines, its promotions and members visit tenterfieldchamber.com.au or the chamber Facebook page.
