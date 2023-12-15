Will building a patio add value to my home in Melbourne?

Having a home isn't just an emotional thing. It's even a big financial decision or one of the most important investments you make in your lifetime. So, it's natural to want to add value and get the most out of it when the time arrives for selling.

While most homeowners focus on improving their homes' interior, one area you should not overlook is the outdoor space.

In Melbourne, Australia's cultural capital, where the weather is mostly sunny and pleasant, having an outdoor space like a patio can significantly increase your home's value.

But before you start planning your next home improvement project, we've teamed up with Apollo Patios to give details on how building a patio can add value to your home in Melbourne.

The importance of outdoor living space in Melbourne

As the saying goes, "A home is where the heart is," and in Melbourne, it's even more evident. With its vibrant arts scene, delicious food culture, and beautiful natural surroundings, Melbournians love to be outdoors.

Adding a patio to your home can extend your living space to the great outdoors. It's an excellent way of embracing the Australian outdoor entertaining and relaxation lifestyle.

Moreover, in a highly competitive real estate market, a home with a patio can give you an edge over other properties. Buyers are often willing to pay more for homes with the added benefit of outdoor living space.

Maximising your home's potential with a patio

Most homeowners assume that patios are only helpful during the summer months. But you can enjoy a patio throughout the year with the right design and features. By adding a patio to your home in Melbourne, you can:

Increase the usable living space

A patio is like an extension of your home. It can serve as an additional living room, dining area, or even a home office.

Tell your designer what you want to use your patio for, and they will help create a functional space that meets your needs.

Create a functional entertainment area

With a patio, you have the perfect space for hosting barbeques, outdoor dinner parties, and even movie nights under the stars.

You can install a fully equipped outdoor kitchen or add a barbeque and comfortable seating.

Enhance your home's aesthetic appeal

A well-designed patio can instantly make your home look more tempting and appealing to potential buyers.

Choose a patio design that complements your home's architecture. Add some greenery and outdoor furniture to create a welcoming and inviting space.

How much value can a patio add to your home?

Now, let's get to the million-dollar question - will building a patio add value to your home in Melbourne?

According to various estimates, adding a patio can increase your home's value by up to 12%. It is a good return on investment for an affordable home improvement project.

Moreover, having an outdoor space like a patio can make your home stand out in the market. It also increases its desirability. This means you may be able to sell your home faster and higher.

However, it's essential to note that the value added by a patio depends on several factors, like design, size, and materials used.

Working with a reputable patio builder can make all the difference. Prioritise the quality over cost to ensure you get the best return on your investment.

Factors to consider when building a patio in Melbourne

You need to consider different factors when building a patio in Melbourne. Some of these include:

Local climate and weather conditions

Melbourne is known for its unpredictable weather. It is known to experience all four seasons in one day.

So, when building a patio, it's crucial to consider the local climate and weather conditions. Ensure your patio is designed to withstand the harsh Australian sun, rain, wind, and even hail.

Size and shape of your outdoor space

The size and shape of your outdoor area will specify the design and layout of your patio. If you have a large yard, you may have more options for a patio design. However, you can still transform smaller outdoor spaces into functional and inviting patios with the right design.

Materials used for construction

The materials used for your patio's construction will impact its durability, aesthetic appeal, and maintenance requirements. Popular choices in Melbourne include timber decking, stone paving, and concrete slabs.

Consider cost, durability, and maintenance when choosing materials for your patio.

Purpose and functionality of the patio

Think about how you plan to use your patio. Will it be primarily for outdoor dining or entertaining? Do you want a space for relaxation and sunbathing?

Express your needs and intentions to your designer so they can create a customised patio that meets your specific requirements.

Final thoughts

In any real estate market, adding value to your home is always a good idea. Building a patio can be an intelligent investment. It increases your home's value. You'll also enhance the quality of your life.

A patio requires an initial investment, but the benefits and potential ROI you'll get make it worth it. You'll also enjoy outdoor living in one of the most liveable cities globally!