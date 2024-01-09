Council provides in principle support for return of rail service

Tenterfield Shire council has thrown its support behind Trains North's push to reinstate rail services from between Armidale and Wallangarra.
At the regular council meeting on December 20, Trains North vice president Allen Crossthwaite made a deposition to councillors and answered questions about advocacy to see rail services restored.
Councillors unanimously voted to support the revival.
Councillor Peter Murphy moved a motion to support the reinstatement of the line, with councillor Peter Petty moved for an amendment that council offer 'in principle' support for the return of rail services.
Mr Crossthwaite said the vote was a clear indicator that council fully supports in principle the return of passenger train services along the Great Northern Railway between Armidale and Jennings/Wallangarra.
"This would be a great thing to happen to Tenterfield," Councillor Geoff Nye said during the discussions.
The Motion was passed unanimously six yes votes.
Ms Crosthwaite spoke to council at the pre-meeting session for a short time followed by questions from Councillors.
He said some of the key talking points included the Bluff Rock crossing, Sunnyside Bridge and projected costs.
"The line can be built with no level crossings with attention to difficult locations Bolivia Hill, Ben Lomond, Black Mountain, Bluff Rock and six new bridges. Realignments at Bolivia Hill 15km, and south of Glen Innes 9km (eliminating two level crossings)," Mr Crossthwaite said.
Previous discussion with senior government officials points to a capital cost in reasonable agreement with our figures considering cost savings at some rocky areas such as Bolivia Hill.
The original line built in 1886 at 1:40 gradient can be reset to 1:60 gradient to suit small freight at speed comparable to trucks.
New technology locomotives capable of charging batteries going downhill storing energy for the uphill journeys are already being built in Australia, he said.
Mr Crossthwaite said Trains North was committed to restoring passenger trains and has a petition with 10,746 signatures slated for debate on February 8 in the NSW Lower House.
