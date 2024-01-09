Darren Coggan returns to Glen Innes with a celebration of John Denver

Glen Innes' own masterful storyteller, Darren Coggan, will bring his critically acclaimed show, 'The Poems, Prayers and Promises of John Denver', to his beloved hometown later this month.
The singer-songwriter is no stranger to audiences in Glen Innes. He returns every year for the Australian Celtic Festival and has hosted the Australian Celtic Music Awards in the past, even winning Male Artist Of The Year in 2016 and 2017.
Hitting the stage at The Glen Innes Chapel Theatre on Sunday, January 21, Mr Coggan will celebrate the artist that inspired his career, with an uplifting presentation of John Denver's "great musical legacy".
"All those really timeless songs that are ingrained in all our DNA, even if you're not a country music fan," said Mr Coggan,
"There's so many beautiful songs that are quite timeless and their messages are quite timeless.
"Messages of peace and love and understanding and tolerance. They're all very worthy themes, and still very relevant in our world today."
John Denver and his music has had a huge impact on Mr Coggan's career.
He was just 13-years-old when his parents brought him to his first big concert - John Denver in Canberra.
"It was a night that has lived with me ever since. It was remarkable," he said.
"There were thousands of people there, but it felt like he was singing just to you ... it was a very personal concert.
"I clearly remember sitting there that night and thinking, 'wow, that's what I want to do. I want to make people feel the way he made me feel that night'.
"He was undoubtedly the inspiration for me wanting to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.
Now 50-years-old Mr Coggan called his upcoming show a "nice full-circle moment", celebrating John Denver back in Glen Innes, where it all began.
'The Poems, Prayers and Promises of John Denver' not only celebrates the music of John Denver, but also who he was as a man.
The audience will enjoy renditions of Take Me Home Country Roads, Rocky Mountain High, Annie's Song, Thank God I'm A Country Boy and Perhaps Love, among many more,
They will also share moments of laughter and reflection as Mr Coggan provides authenticity and respect to the music legend that inspired him, with hopes of maybe inspiring and connecting with his beloved hometown audience.
He said John Denver's music is inspiring and relatable as much now as it was in the 70s.
"He was championing causes back in the 70s before it was cool to do that," said Mr Coggan. "He was a very moral person who had some very strong ideas on things. I think that's reflected in his music.
"The thing that surprised me, is the demographic that come along to this show. Originally, I thought it would be his original fans, and they certainly do make up a huge portion of the audience.
"But we have young kids come along ... all the way up to grandparents. I think his music is very diverse and really reaches out to a huge cross section of our society. These songs will outlive us all. They've been around for a long time already and they're still celebrated"
Mr Coggan said it is a fun show and for those that are already fans of the music, "you'll love it", and if you're not familiar with John Denver's songs, then you may walk away feeling inspired by it.
"That's what we hope to do," he said.
Darren Coggan's 'The Poems, Prayers & Promises of John Denver' will come to The Glen Innes Chapel Theatre on Sunday, January 21 at 2.30pm. For tickets call (02) 6732 5688 or visit www.giac.com.au.
