Little Van Goghs summer farm art adventure

Lindsay Neil-Baikie, an artist and early childhood teacher from Tenterfield is offering art adventure workshops for children these school holidays.
The workshops are being held at the magnificent Arrajay Downs Rustic farm on Gap Road, just outside of Tenterfield this Saturday the 13th of January.
Children will have the opportunity to paint a portrait of 'Maple' the beautiful Highlands Hairy cow, as well as numerous other fun-filled artistic activities such as face painting, craft activities and flower making.
Children are being encouraged to come dressed as their favourite famous artist, and a bunch of prizes are on offer for creativity, innovation and fun.
"They are called art adventures, because there is a tonne of fun packed into these workshops," explains Mrs Neil-Baikie.
"It's over 4 hours of fun-filled artistic adventure and I can't wait to get started."
An experienced early childhood teacher and artist, Mrs Neil-Baikie has been running artistic workshops for adults for over a year now and says it was a natural evolution since moving to the area to begin teaching children the joys of artistic expression.
"Art adventures is something I created a year ago when I moved to Tenterfield and I launched Van Gogh's exquisite art adventures starting out with adults.
"We would go to the lavender farm for example and celebrate a master painter which in that case was the Monet champagne brunch."
"I've got one coming up for adults at the Balladean Winery in March and that one will be Michelangelo-themed and inspired.
"For the kids, it's down to Arrajay farm where they can explore the natural world and natural beauty and if they like they can come dressed as their favourite artist."
Mrs Neil-Baikie says she feels the farm scene is the most suitable adventure location for Children because it offers a chance for them to see the animals up close and contextualised in artistic expression allowing a direct artistic relationship to be established.
"I find these kinds of art adventures can spark the children's creativity and get their imagination shifting into overdrive
"That's why I enjoy doing the art programmes, I feel imagination is so important and I love to help nurture that in the children that come along to the art adventures."
Ms Neil-Baikie says she would love the chance to offer her classes all over the New England area.
"I'm certainly available for private bookings, I will be organising the art adventures for the holiday season and hope to see as many young and budding artists as possible."
Lunch and snacks will be provided for the afternoon. The farm art adventures are at Arrajay Downs Rustic Farm on Saturday 13th January from 11 am.
Lindsay Neil-Baikie can be contacted on 0419 128 927 or email:
Paintingadventures1@gmail.com
