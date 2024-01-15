After 27 years, the 2024 'Oracles of the Bush' festival will be the last

Tamworth might have the country music festival but if you like your stories told without a pedal steel or six string, consider a ticket to the 2024 Tenterfield Oracles of the Bush Festival.
Tenterfield's Oracles of the Bush is a four-day boutique bush poetry festival incorporating live performances by professional poets as well as opportunities for amateur performances.
The festival has been running for an incredible 27 years and unless more dedicated volunteers can put their hands up to assist with the ongoing responsibilities of organising the event, 2024 will most likely be the last time it is held.
Orlacles of the Bush president Carmel Rose, who has actively been involved with the festival for over two decades, said the thought of 'Oracles of the Bush' coming to an end is deeply saddening.
"It's the same old story, essentially we can't find suitable volunteers to keep doing the organisation so this current committee decided we'd stay together for this year and have one last big cracker of the event."
According to Mrs Rose, there is no problem finding people to volunteer during the festival itself but the volume of work that goes into the behind-the-scenes of contracting entertainers, finances and the layout of the programs it sometimes overwhelming and more hands are needed.
"I think that's what's happening with a lot of voluntary organisations, unfortunately," said Ms Rose, "It's just difficult to get people to commit, we can get plenty of people to work at the weekend, but there is a lot to do during the year as well so that's It, we decided to pull the pin."
Tickets for what may very well be the final oracles of the bush festival ever have recently gone on sale and if early sales are anything to go by, it looks as though the festival, which has always been held in Tenterfield, will go out with an almighty bang.
According to the Oracles of the Bush Facebook page, over 300 tickets were sold for the festival in the very first hour of being put on sale.
Mrs Rose puts the heightened interest down to the fact that 2024 will be the festival's swan song but when you take a closer look at the line-up, for anyone with even a passing interest in bush poetry, it's not difficult to see why people are falling over themselves backwards to get a seat.
Gary Fogarty, Bill Kearns, Gregory North, Ray Essery, Mel and Susie, who have just appeared on the ABC radio program 'All Over Australia' with Nic Healy as well as balladeer Amanda Faulkner just to name a few.
When asked to name a few of the highlights over the years of organising "Oracles of the Bush' Mrs Rose did not hesitate.
"Each year we have chosen a local person who we've called 'the legend'. "One of those people who work behind the scenes and never get thanks for all they give to their community," Mrs Rose said.
"Honouring those people has been a real pleasure for our committee.
"We decided not to have one that we instead would honour all the volunteers and staff who've worked over the last 27 years.
In total, we've donated over $100,000 back to the community over the years which is something I am very proud of personally," Mrs Rose said.
