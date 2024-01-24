Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Matt Scullion stopped off in Tenterfield for a night of bush dancing fun

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated January 24 2024 - 9:41pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lions club members, president Bruce Jackson, Martin I'ons, Rod Stanford, Rose Lusty and Chris Woods.
Lions club members, president Bruce Jackson, Martin I'ons, Rod Stanford, Rose Lusty and Chris Woods.

It was a great night of bush dancing down at Tenterfield Showgrounds Shearing Shed on Saturday, January 20, when Australiana singer-songwriter, Matt Scullion, stopped by with his Tag Along Bush Band and folk music duo Frock n Troll.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique.

More from Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.