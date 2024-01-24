Matt Scullion stopped off in Tenterfield for a night of bush dancing fun

It was a great night of bush dancing down at Tenterfield Showgrounds Shearing Shed on Saturday, January 20, when Australiana singer-songwriter, Matt Scullion, stopped by with his Tag Along Bush Band and folk music duo Frock n Troll.
Tenterfield Lions Club Treasurer, Lisa Dalton, said it was "a nice, family, fun night out", with Mr Scullion leading the way on stage.
From the heel and toe polka to the barn dance, the Queensland backstop and the drongo, around 70 residents turned out for the night.
And there was something for the children as well, with Golden Guitar Winner leading them through renditions of The Chicken Dance, Macarena and Nutbush City Limits.
The event was a part of Mr Scullion's 'Tag'n It To Tamworth' tour, as he traveled down to the Tamworth Country Music Festival, via Kempsey, Alstonville, Toowoomba, Tenterfield and Nundle.
The Tenterfield Lions Club assisted on the night providing catering, which included sausage and steak sandwiches, hot chips, soft drinks, tea and coffee.
Ms Dalton said it was a "pretty good bunch of people" that came out, with plenty of action happening on the dancer floor.
"It was just a great fun night for everyone," she said. "[I] just want to thank everyone that did turn up and hopefully they will come back ... maybe either this year or next year.
"It'd be really nice to have a few more people come and enjoy the night out."
