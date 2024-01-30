Good crowds, perfect weather: 2024 Tenterfield Show was a great success

It was an amazing day of fun and festivities at the 146th Annual Tenterfield Show on Friday and Saturday, January 26 and 27.
"We had fantastic crowds ... the rain stayed away ... all showgoers had a really good weekend," Tenterfield Show Society secretary, Kim Rhodes said.
Regional Bank CEO, David Heine, opened the show on Friday, off the back of the Tenterfield Shire Council's Australia Day event.
Ms Rhodes said there were a lot of people on the grounds from the council's ceremony, along with good numbers in the competitions.
"We had horses come from all over Queensland and New South Wales to compete," she said. "Plenty of cattle on the ground. We broke some records again in prime cattle areas with competitors. Our poultry section on Saturday was brimming over with a fantastic range of poultry entries.
"Plenty of entries, right throughout our Reid Pavilion, which was all of our arts and crafts, quilts, and woodworking. The produce section was amazing displaying fruit, vegetable and eggs. The Floriculture section was brimming over with entries.
"We had 10 competitors in the smash up Derby on Friday night. About 120 competitors in the NRA Rodeo on Saturday night. So that was another great event that people just love to see."
Friday night was capped off by a brilliant fireworks display, which Ms Rhodes described as "probably some of the best fireworks that have ever been seen in the region".
Crowds also turned out in great numbers for the live music, including local Jess Lockwood, who kept everyone "singing and dancing and drinking and enjoying themselves in the bar on Friday night", and the Billy Gudgeon Band on Saturday, with people coming from the coast to see them play.
During the grand parade on Saturday afternoon, Keely Battistuzzi, who has been volunteering with the Tenterfield Show Society for around 15 years, was presented the ASC of NSW Next Generation award for outstanding show contribution.
Tenterfield Show Society president, Peter Petty, was incredibly happy with the weekend and commended everyone involved.
"Community events don't happen without volunteers and we are lucky to have so many dedicated ones as part of our team," he said.
Ms Rhodes said they had great support from the Tenterfield Police throughout the weekend, along with the show's sponsors.
"For the show committee and people that are running events, that's probably one of the biggest areas where we need support," she said. "And the police really were there and made a presence and that helps us to make sure everything that's going on in the show grounds is sorted.
"We're always very grateful for the sponsors that come on board and assist us with prize money, ribbons, prize cards, producing programmes, and all of those things ... we can't run the show without our sponsors."
The committee are already looking ahead to the 2025 show - which will be held on Friday and Saturday, February 7 and 8 - and are encourage anyone interested in volunteering in assisting with the planning and organisation of next year to get involved.
"We're a very small committee and we do need volunteers to keep running the show," said Ms Rhodes.
