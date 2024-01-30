Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Good crowds, perfect weather: 2024 Tenterfield Show was a great success

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated January 31 2024 - 3:45pm, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was an amazing day of fun and festivities at the 146th Annual Tenterfield Show on Friday and Saturday, January 26 and 27.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique.

More from Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.