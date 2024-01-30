Parliament debate on rail corridor petition looming

OPINION
On February 8 the NSW Legislative Assembly will debate the community petition signed by 10,740 residents of NSW, including those from New England, seeking the restoration of passenger trains from Armidale to Jennings/Wallangarra.
This is yet another important step in the community campaign launched by various organisations and activists especially since 2020 to convince the authorities about the importance of this rail line to the overall well-being of residents, especially more vulnerable demographic groups.
According to the statistics available from the Dept. of Regional NSW, more than 20 per cent of the population in NSW are above the age of 65 years (Review of Regional Development Act 2004 - Issues paper 2023).
The petition was initiated by New England/Northern Tablelands community organisations as a result of the difficulties they have endured due to the lack of public transport services between Armidale and Queensland as in the past.
Direct coach services between Sydney and Brisbane via Armidale ceased operations during the pandemic. Thus, the northern part of our electorate beyond Armidale to the border remains inaccessible other than by motor vehicles or by air.
Many do not have access to a motor vehicle or cannot drive.
Between 2022- 2023, Trains North assisted in obtaining signatures by visiting weekend markets, talking to people and giving publicity through the social media. Mr. Adam Marshall delivered the petition to the Legislative Assembly.
Many residents in the New England region have close cross border connections and are eager to access various services such as medical, education, and employment available in Queensland to the north rather than spend several hours in a coach from Tenterfield to Armidale and then another eight hours in the train to Sydney. Some have close family networks there and have in fact come from Queensland.
Cross border mobility and connectivity by public transport in regional NSW should be a priority for the NSW government and the local councils. We believe that to ensure the region's long-term future growth and prosperity in a changing world, restoration of this line is absolutely essential.
However, the State government thinking and its way of operation do not seem to correspond with the needs and desires of the regional communities like ours. It has given up on extensions to rail services on the country rail network for more than three decades. Furthermore, the voices seeking rail extensions to areas north of Armidale have been ignored and muted both at the State government and local Council levels for some unknown reasons. Over the decades, the government preferred to lease the corridor to a freight company for minimal routine maintenance or sub lease to landholders. Current lease holder is UGL.
Circumstances have changed significantly from the time when the rail services were terminated on the northern railway line in the late 80s. People living in Sydney and other metropolitan areas are relocating to regional towns. According to the issues paper by the Dept of Regional NSW, overall, there has been a near doubling in domestic migration from 2017 - 2020, with people migrating from metropolitan Melbourne and Sydney to regional centres like Coffs Harbour, Dubbo, Newcastle, Tamworth and Wagga. In the decade between 2006 - 2016, 13.2 per cent of moving residents were people relocating from Greater Sydney into regional NSW, increasing to around 15 per cent in 2018-2010. Over the years 2021 - 2023, movement out of Sydney and into regional NSW was 33 per cent of the total migration out of capital cities in Australia.
The minister for regional NSW Hon.Tara Moriarty says that "The NSW Government is supporting regional communities to ensure they continue to grow and thrive. The 2023-24 NSW Budget committed $1.8 billion in new regional investments to build on the strengths of our regions, invest in essential services and infrastructure, and improve service delivery and quality of life in our rural and regional communities" (Issues paper 2024). If this is the case, we in Trains North welcome any financial support the minister and her department can provide for a business case to reactivate the northern railway line from Armidale to Queensland.
However, our experience is that the governmental processes are too complex and cumbersome to deal with. For transport alone, there are three ministers in the current NSW government. TFNSW and Public works advisory in the Department of Regional NSW seem to prefer to deal with councils rather than community organisations like ours.
According to the Queensland Government, the population in South Eastern Queensland is expected to grow by another 1.3 million by 2030. 70 per cent of the State's population live in southeast Queensland. If we can attract a fraction of this population to visit New England/Northern Tablelands we will be able to develop our visitor economy exponentially.
Furthermore, Inland rail project is to pass through Toowoomba - another important population centre. There is an intermodel freight terminal there. Tamworth also has an intermodal freight terminal. A link between the two can facilitate efficient and low-cost movement of freight by rail thereby reducing the trucks on road and the future road repair bills. Climate dividend is another important benefit. Shift of freight from trucks to rail can contribute to the net zero target. 2032 Olympics games in Queensland and associated infrastructure developments are significant activities that we cannot ignore.
If we are to benefit from these developments to the North and expected domestic and international visitors, we definitely need to restore the railway line from Armidale to Queensland for passenger, freight and heritage trains.
In its December 2023 meeting, Tenterfield shire council passed a motion supporting the restoration of passenger trains between Armidale and Jennings/Wallangarra.
However, Armidale and Glen Innes councils have declined support for Trains North's efforts.
They are in close negotiations with the Public Works Advisory (PWA), Dept of Regional NSW and Transport for NSW(TFNSW) to update their business plans and apply for the lease of railway corridor from Armidale to Glen Innes (103km). Trains North does not believe in binary arguments when it comes to the future use of northern railway line. The two councils should be canvassing the idea of both trains and rail trails in the rail corridor so that we can have a win-win situation.
There are examples from other regions where this has been accomplished. Councils need to advocate the reactivation of northern railway line for the long-term benefit of "all demographics" rather than targeting a selected group of able-bodied professional cyclists. The estimated number in the rail trail business plan is an overestimation. Armidale already has well established cycling and walking paths that need repairs and better maintenance. Furthermore, the push for a rail trail is part of NSW government's attempts to shift costs of maintaining the rail line to the councils. Do we need to accept this?
Heritage rail operations north of Armidale to the border with Queensland can also have beneficial effects on the local economy and society. The steam train by NSW Rail Motor Society that ran between Armidale and Uralla with over 5000 bookings on a weekend in August, 2023 shows the appetite in the community for such trains. New England Rail Inc (NERI) and Northern Regional Railway Company (NRRC) have well advanced plans to restore the two train sets parked in the Armidale shed and run heritage trains. After obtaining a license from TFNSW, their members are currently inspecting the line north of Armidale to complete a condition study. A heritage train can be a popular venture that can attract a broader visitor profile. After all Armidale and Glen Innes Councils have future plans to attract more population to the region including more residents, visitors., industry, and business.
NSW government is spending 1 billion per one km for some infrastructure projects in Sydney. E.g. Parramatta to city metro line. While Trains North has not yet engaged a transport economist to conduct a business case or a feasibility study of the northern line, the initial estimates so far indicate that the restoration of the line to the border including repair or replacement of bridges will cost about 500 million. The cost of restoring the line all the way to Brisbane including a standard gauge may cost little over 1 billion. This means that the NSW government or its private sector partners will be able to get good value from restoring the northern rail line only if the government calls for expressions of interest from investors.
The fact that over 10,000 residents have signed the petition to the parliament shows where the community support in New England and the State lie. The signatories do not wish to see the rail line removed to construct a rail trail (bike track) as planned by Armidale and Glen Innes councils. The clear view expressed is that the NSW government should treat residents of regional areas equally with due respect and provide public transport services by rail to Queensland. As Local councils have plans to attract more population, rate payers, businesses, professionals and industry to the region, having a functioning railway service can only help to realise such objectives. Our view is that rather than short term gains through government handouts, councils need to aspire for long term sustainable goals that can have better and lasting value to the community. We need to move forward like Tamworth and Toowoomba councils and provide avenues of land transport for local produce, passengers, and services. Cross border connectivity and mobility can only be beneficial in this respect.
Our hope is that the NSW government will look at the community petition and its expressed request favourably followed by an action plan without hiding behind bureaucratic or technical reasons. The minister for regional transport and roads has stated that TFNSW is in the process of developing a strategic regional transport plan for New England-Northwest to be completed this year. As part of this process we hope that there will be community consultations! This can be an important exercise that should draw the attention of New England/Northern Tablelands residents. We look forward to the statements by our local member, the minister for regional transport and other parliamentarians during the debate. Our hope is that the NSW government will not let us down again for another 30 years with no clear vision and action plan for the public transport provision for those living in areas north of Armidale extending to Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.