Swimmers continue to shine in season's meets

Tenterfield Swim Club members have been making a major splash in the water at meets across the country.
In the last few months we have had representatives at Allora, Tamworth Scully, Kootingal, Coffs Harbour, Stanthorpe and the most recent Speedo Sprints and New England North West Long Course Area Championships held at Tamworth City Pool.
Our club is a strong club for regional NSW with members aged from six to 18.
Our swimmers are to be commended on their success in 50, 100 and 200 metre events which is not small feat training in a 33m pool.
We have obtained many podium finishes across all strokes - Freestyle, Backstroke, Breaststroke and Butterfly.
Our club meets every Thursday evening at 5:30pm for our weekly club event.
This is a great night of encouragement and a celebration of swimming.
Swimmers have the opportunity to train during squad by our club coaches - Lauren and Josh Lavea. We thank them for preparing our team so well enhancing their skills and goal setting.
Our major event of the year - The Club Championships will be held on Saturday, February 24.
We welcome all community members to come and support our swimmers with some great competition, raffles & BBQ.
Several community members that have been affiliated with the club over numerous years will make presentations to our champions.
