Charming character

Tenterfield Star's Property of the Week, Thursday, February 22: 40 Manners Street, Tenterfield:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 40 Manners Street.
This beautifully presented circa 1920s home catches the eye of the passerby and gives that instant feeling of warmth that only a character home can. Coming in off the front verandah, the wide hall and 10 feet ceilings draw you in and provide access to the large lounge and two of the four bedrooms, including the main boasting a modern ensuite and walk-in robe.
The modern timber kitchen with dining area overlooks the northern gardens and has direct access to the outdoor entertainment area, while the sunroom offers full width windows capturing the eastern garden and providing access to the remaining two bedrooms.
The fully landscaped yard offers treed privacy, and has a new single garage with remote access, two garden sheds, and timber arbour.
The original home has had a number of additions over the years and with a new roof, recently painted, and all the renovations completed, this character home is ready to move in and enjoy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.