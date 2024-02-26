Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield High School mourns the death of school captain

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
February 26 2024 - 4:01pm
Tenterfield High School mourns the death of school captain, Jackson Clarke, who passed away in hospital on Friday.
Tenterfield High School mourns the death of school captain, Jackson Clarke, who passed away in hospital on Friday.

Following the tragic death of 17-year-old Jackson Clarke on Friday, the Department of Education has released a statement on behalf of Tenterfield High School - where Mr Clarke was a student.

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

