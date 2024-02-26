Tenterfield High School mourns the death of school captain

Following the tragic death of 17-year-old Jackson Clarke on Friday, the Department of Education has released a statement on behalf of Tenterfield High School - where Mr Clarke was a student.
A Department of Education spokesperson said the school had expressed its deepest condolences to the family and friends of school captain Jackson Clarke.
"Jackson was highly respected by staff and his peers as a student leader and role model, for his energy and kindness, and as a talented musician and sportsman," they said.
"Extra counselling has been made available for students and staff, and will remain available as necessary."
On the afternoon of Wednesday, February 21, Mr Clarke's Holden Barina collided with a truck at the intersection of Old Ballandean Road and the New England Highway, and the car subsequently rolled.
He was taken to Tenterfield Hospital, before being airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.
Mr Clarke died in hospital on Friday afternoon.
