Ten FM: a go to for locals during emergencies

Communication is essential during an emergency and nobody knows that better than the team at Ten FM local community radio station.
Made up of volunteers, the station is crucial in providing up-to-date information to the community during natural disasters like bushfires and floods.
Ten FM volunteer announcer, Clive Powell, has taken on the responsibility of leading emergency coverage.
"I've got all the contacts and we've got a system where I can put those interviews straight to air. We can go live straightaway," he said.
"I'll ring Glen Innes Fire Central, people on the Granite Belt, people down at Tabulam - the SES people down there - and talk with them about what's happening.
"We discuss live what the situation is, the dangers, what roads are closed, et cetera.
"I know the firefighting pilots and I'm talking to them too, if they are available, as to what's going on and to what areas they are flying and bombing water."
Mr Powell said the information he receives is as up-to-date as it can be.
"[During a bushfire], I get ahold of who is ever on shift at Glen Inness Fire Central and find out what's happening, and go, 'okay we'll go to air in a minutes time' and once the song's finished, bang we're straight into it," he said.
"And so [we discuss], 'what's happening there?, 'what's the situation', the houses, livestock at risk at that site, and 'what's happening with this guy on site', 'they're getting that one under control now, but something else was happening, tell us about that somewhere else', and 'that's a developing situation'.
"So then I'll play this song and I'll come back to [them] in five or 10 minutes time, and we'll go live again. I do this continually until the risk is gone."
During the October and November bushfires last year Mr Powell spent six straight hours on air providing updates to the community.
Although it hasn't been needed yet, Ten FM radio station has back up power for when emergencies hit and there are power outages.
This would allow them to remain on air and in communication with their contacts, including Glen Innes Fire Central, who also have back up power.
Mr Powell believes the station is a very valuable asset to the community and allows people to know what's happening where and make plans accordingly.
"People have said, 'you save lives'," he said. "Knowing a lot of people in the district, in a particular area, I might bring somebody on from out there and ask, 'what's the situation on the ground?'."
"I just try to keep it real to whatever extent I can. Just keep it right up-to-date."
He added that he was proud of the stations emergency coverage.
"Because we have a connection with the local people and the council and the local firies and all the people online that we've set up the contact with, I think we get more accurate information and updates to the public than any other media that work those [emergencies]," said Mr Powell.
