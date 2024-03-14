Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ten FM: a go to for locals during emergencies

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated March 15 2024 - 3:06pm, first published March 14 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ten FM volunteer announcer, Clive Powell. Picture supplied
Ten FM volunteer announcer, Clive Powell. Picture supplied

I just try to keep it real ... keep it right up-to-date.

- TenFM volunteer announcer, Clive Powell

Communication is essential during an emergency and nobody knows that better than the team at Ten FM local community radio station.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

More from Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.