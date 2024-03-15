Share your experiences at community forum with Deakin University

Tenterfield residents are being urged to attend a community forum this weekend to discuss best ways to communicate and share information when faced with natural disasters.
The Tenterfield Star has partnered with Deakin University academics and Natural Hazards Research Australia to encourage residents to share their experiences on how best to improve communication before, during and after crises, such as the fires, flooding, drought and water contamination that has hit the region in recent years.
The initiative - called Tenterfield Talks: Communicating in Crisis - culminates in a community town hall-style event for residents on Saturday, March 16 at the RSL Pavilion, to bring people together to share and learn from their experiences.
There is hope other communities from across Australia can also benefit from the insights that Tenterfield residents can offer.
Researchers are hoping to understand both the challenges as well as the novel approaches that can be adopted to keep people connected.
Tenterfield Star editor Jacob McMaster said now was the time to bring people together to talk about disaster management rather than during an emergency.
He urged the community to come together and also consider ways to ensure those at greatest risk had the information they needed to stay safe.
"We really see it as our [newspaper's] role to help the community have this conversation because we are stronger when we pull together, share ideas and openly talk what went wrong and what went right," he said.
Deakin researchers are also encouraging locals to complete a short survey to share their thoughts on communication needs during disaster. Registration for the town hall event is essential. A free afternoon tea will be provided.
