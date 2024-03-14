Lismore MP provides update to locals on bypass project

LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin has sought and received an update from Transport for NSW on the status of the Tenterfield Heavy Vehicle Bypass.
Having made representations on behalf of local residents and Tenterfield Shire Council - who had concerns the project may have stalled - Ms Saffin received an email on Friday, March 8, from a Transport for NSW Government Services spokesperson.
"In November 2023, the Australian Government released their Infrastructure Investment Program Strategic Review. This included $764 million of funding towards planning and construction for a number of projects along the New England Highway corridor, including Tenterfield Heavy Vehicle Bypass," said the spokesperson in the email.
"Transport for NSW is currently working with the Federal Government to understand the timeframe and related funding for individual projects, within the New England Highway corridor.
"Planning for the Tenterfield Heavy Vehicle Bypass project has been ongoing. As part of this phase of the project, Transport for NSW has been developing the concept design, preparing a review of environmental factors (REF), and commenced property acquisition.
"Once funding for each project in the New England Highway corridor is confirmed, Transport for NSW will update the community on the next steps for proposed Tenterfield Heavy Vehicle Bypass."
Ms Saffin said she would continue to closely follow developments with the project.
