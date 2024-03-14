Seeking funding for CCTV installation

Tenterfield Shire Council will seek funding for the installation of CCTV at Jubilee Park, the Youth Precinct and Bruxner Park, after a motion, submitted by mayor Bronwyn Petrie and councillor Kim Rhodes, at the council meeting on Wednesday, February 28 was passed.
Cr Petrie said the motion was in relation to unfortunate things that had been happening over the years.
"Councillors have regularly requested installation of CCTV at certain of our council managed lands ... due to unsavoury behaviours that intermittently occur in these areas, and they're unfortunately escalating, and for increased safety of our community and our council assets, and for reduced cost of repair and cleaning that we are having," she said during the meeting.
Cr Petrie said CCTV has assisted NSW Police in apprehending offenders and monitors can be installed in Tenterfield Police Station.
"Sadly, we've witnessed a rapid and unusual escalation of unlawful and unacceptable behaviour, and also incidents of bullying of children in our parks," she said.
"The cost of council of repeat repairs to infrastructure, removal of graffiti and cleaning of our facilities when left in a revolting state is very, very costly.
"That money is then removed from our budget and for other council operations. CCTV installation in these named areas will improve community safety, reduce damage to our assets and be a deterrent to miscreants."
