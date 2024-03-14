Tenterfield Star
Seeking funding for CCTV installation

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
March 14 2024 - 4:52pm
Tenterfield Shire Council will be seeking funding to install CCTV at Jubilee Park, the Youth Precinct and Bruxner Park. Picture by Simon Sturzaker
Tenterfield Shire Council will be seeking funding to install CCTV at Jubilee Park, the Youth Precinct and Bruxner Park. Picture by Simon Sturzaker

Tenterfield Shire Council will seek funding for the installation of CCTV at Jubilee Park, the Youth Precinct and Bruxner Park, after a motion, submitted by mayor Bronwyn Petrie and councillor Kim Rhodes, at the council meeting on Wednesday, February 28 was passed.

