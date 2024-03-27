Tenterfield Fire and Rescue celebrates 100 years of service

Tenterfield Fire and Rescue is turning 100 next month and is looking forward to celebrating the massive milestone with the community.
On Tuesday, April 2 they will have hold their official ceremony cutting the ribbon on the station, where they will host around 30 guests and unveil a plaque commemorating the 100 year anniversary.
Joining the Fire and Rescue team will be Tenterfield mayor, councillor Bronwyn Petrie, Fire and Rescue NSW officials, and more.
Then on Saturday, April 6, Tenterfield Fire and Rescue are inviting the community down to the station (corner of Logan Street and Manner Street), from 9am to 1pm, so they can celebrate the station's history and 100 years of service.
There will be firefighting demonstrations at 9.30am and 11.30am and a kitchen fire simulation at 10.30am and 12.30pm, a display of fire fighting gear used today and in the past - including a vintage fire truck from Uralla, along with kids activities such as face painting, and food and drinks provided by the Lions Club of Tenterfield.
Tenterfield fire captain, John Gray, said the station was excited to be celebrating 100 years and to be a part of the milestone.
"On [April 2] we will have a plaque on the wall that says we're celebrating 100 years ... and people will be able to see it," he said.
"It's a big achievement and I mean, I don't think I'll see the next one, that's for sure."
Mr Gray said it's great to be able to celebrate with the community.
"That's why we've done not only the official [event], we're also doing one for the community," he said. "They can come and look at the station and then be part of what we do."
Fire and Rescue don't often get the opportunity to meet the community in non-emergency settings, so Mr Gray is looking forward to being able to have normal conversations with people.
"Most times we see people at incidents where something's happened to them or potentially could have happened to them, where this is just a face-to-face normal talking to people," he said.
"That's when we meet the community, when we go out to something that's not good from them ... a kitchen fire, where they're all stressed out and they don't want to do, and we just come in and take over.
"[It'll be nice to see them] on a different kind of level and different circumstances, that's for sure."
Mr Gray said everyone is welcome to the Saturday celebration and that the event is free.
"We'd like people to come up and meet up with the crew," he said.
