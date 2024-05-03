Lara Flanagan shares her work and love of Tenterfield through My Notes From

A photographer, a poet, and a storyteller are the three things Lara Flanagan calls herself as she shares were positivity with the world.
The Tenterfield artist owns and operates My Notes From Gallery, Studio and Store at 234 Rouse Street.
Through her work Ms Flanagan aims to share positivity with the world and holds closely her mantra of "Beauty, hope, joy, and inspiration".
The front part of My Notes From is an actual store where Ms Flanagan can display and sell her works to the community.
"It's where I share my landscape photography of the Tenterfield region," she said.
"So I sell wood prints, mounted prints, all sorts of things ... and it's all based on Tenterfield.
"People can come in and purchase small pieces, small mounted pieces, and then quite large pieces.
"I have a range of landscape greeting cards, I have postcards, the store has its own fragrance so I have some fragrance products, I have tea towels, Tenterfield souvenir books. It's all very much focused on the landscape.
"I also have a series of poetry and inspiration, prints, picture poetry I call them and everything is all my work."
My Notes From also contains a photography portrait studio at the back as well, where Ms Flanagan works with people on portrait shoots.
The business was originally opened at a space on High Street in July 2021, which Ms Flanagan said was one of the craziest things she had done, as it wasn't long until the state experienced another lockdown.
Thankfully, she had only signed a short lease to test if she was on the right track.
"I was on the right track, but I was in the wrong position," Ms Flanagan said.
"So in early 2022, this beautiful space on the main street of Tenterfield became available and I grabbed that with open arms."
Over the years, Ms Flanagan and My Notes From has developed quite a good online presence.
"I have a small, but loyal following," she said. "I think of about 15,000 people now.
"I'm a modern day storyteller and I tell stories with with my camera and with my poetry."
Ms Flanagan also runs Joy of Photography Beginner Workshops at her Tenterfield studio, on-location, or online, where she tailors education to the needs of her clients.
While running the business, Ms Flanagan also works with people on projects she is passionate about.
Recently she finished the Water Warrior Project, and is now working on the The Your Face, Your Story Project Project, focussed on celebrating the lives of women over 40 and challenging the stereotypes of women and ageing.
To check out My Notes From and Lara Flanagan's work visit mynotesfrom.com, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.