Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Police seek info on illegal hunting, injured bulls

By Staff Writers
Updated May 15 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 9:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Rural Crime Prevention Team are appealing for information after two young bulls were injured on a property in the state's Northern Tablelands this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.