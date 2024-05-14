Police seek info on illegal hunting, injured bulls

The Rural Crime Prevention Team are appealing for information after two young bulls were injured on a property in the state's Northern Tablelands this month.
Officers attached New England Police District received reports of two young bulls injured with arrows on a property on Mackenzie Road, Tenterfield, on Saturday, May 4.
Investigators have also received reports of illegal hunting in the area and have commenced an investigation into the injured animals and illegal hunting.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Tenterfield Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
