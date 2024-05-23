Sunny rural vista

Tenterfield Star's Property of the Week, Thursday May 24: 57a Haddocks Road, Tenterfield:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 57a Haddocks Road.
Located just 11 kilometres west of Tenterfield in the Sunnyside area, this fantastic 4.52 acre property is a blank canvas waiting for you to realise your dreams.
The property is situated towards the end of Haddocks Road, off Bruxner Way. There is a shed already built on site, which is great for storage, and now the property is ready for you to add your new home, sit back, and enjoy the rural vista.
Access to 57a Haddocks Road is easy with bitumen to the front gate and a formed driveway along the northern boundary to the shed.
Conveniently, a septic tank has already been installed, and three rainwater tanks are on site and included in the sale, one of which has already been connected to the shed. Power will also be connected to the property.
If you are looking for a unique lifestyle option with the chance to create something that is truly your own, then 57a Haddocks Road may be just the property for you.
