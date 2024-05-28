Rotary aids school's Breakfast Club for hungry students

Recently Rotary Tenterfield presented a cheque to the Sir Henry Parkes Memorial School of $1000 to assist them with their daily Breakfast Club.
It is a wonderful initiative where the students are provided breakfast for those who have not been able to eaten or had an insufficient meal to start the day.
Tenterfield Rotary's incoming president Yvonne Horn presented the cheque at a special presentation at the school alongside club members Ralph and Lee Manser.
The School's Head Mistress Ann and the school captain asked how many students took part in the breakfast club and Rotary said at least 50 students raised their hand.
Rotary graciously accepted a certificate of appreciation from the school.
In a post on the school's social media the school said they were grateful for the support.
"Every morning is busy at breakfast, and during winter it gets even busier."
