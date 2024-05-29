Player numbers beginning to pick up for the Bumblebees

At the start of the 2024 New England Rugby Union season, things were looking dire for the Tenterfield Bumblebees.
Player numbers were down and there was a real possibility of the club folding. Things are beginning to improve with a handful of new players committing to the Bees and learning the ins and outs of the sport.
"Not having the rugby league in town, some of the younger kids are starting to come across," Bees president Matt Bertalli said.
"Originally they were not doing anything and all of a sudden, they decided it was a bit boring, something to do.
"[And] our persistence of annoying people at the pub each weekend. If we can build that camaraderie in the community around it, hopefully people can stick around."
They haven't taken the field in a number of weeks, firstly through a forfeit and then a bye but will take on Tamworth this Saturday in Glen Innes.
They forfeited the game against the Blues due to players in both the second grade Glen Innes side and the Elks heading to the NRL's Magic Round but they are expected to return for round seven.
"We didn't quite have enough and Glen had a few out as well so we just ended up making the decision that it is better to put one team on the field," Bertalli said.
"At least then guys can still get a game and people aren't getting busted playing multiple games."
But with Glen Innes hosting their Ladies' Day, Bertalli is hoping for a resurgence.
"This week is looking like it should be a pretty good turnout for our guys," he said.
"Out of the guys who were out last week, we should have about 14 blokes on our roster."
Glen Innes has enough players to field a team, plus a handful of extras, so their arrangement to share players with the Bees works out well for both clubs.
"It makes it a bit easier to run alongside Glen Innes then because they are only having to put up one extra bloke," Bertalli said.
"They have probably got just a few too many. Especially their younger fellas that are coming through, they are getting more game time as well." Tamworth has been ticking along well, sitting in the top two across both second and third grades.
