Tigers dig deep in home matches against Clifton

A great team effort all round, the 17 boys had their first win of the year. We have been close all year by Saturday the boys nailed it with 13 players and for a period of time 12 and won 24-16 over Wattles who are sitting 3rd on the ladder. The team is getting better each week and using the footy getting to the edges and scoring tries. Credit to Bryce Riley and Jack Giddy the two halves that run the team around the park and are getting the ball where it needs to be at the right time. It was hard to pick the points because there wasn't a bad player on the team, everyone dug deep. This team is a cracking side with good players right across the park, player numbers are the issue for this team with season ending injuries to Doug Cunningham and Tyler Mumford making it difficult for the guys that are there each week, but they show fight and grit and are in each game they play points went to 3 Cameron Donadel 2 Darcey Rolph 1 Felix Lavea.