Tigers dig deep in home matches against Clifton

Game 6
With another home game this week the Tenterfield Junior Tigers took on the Clifton Wattles had great weather and great games of footy were played.
After early errors from both sides the under 9s game developed into an enthralling arm wrestle. The entire tigers team rolled up their sleeves and dusted off their shoulders in this impressive defensive effort highlighted by young firebrand Lachlan Chapman who earned man of the match Honors after tackling everything that moved. Offensively the tigers were just as intense with all players running with purpose, repeatedly testing the Clifton defence Molly Rolph, Sam Duck and Max Duck crossed the try line after the great lead up work by their teammates.
This game started off a little slow spending the first ten minutes stuck in our own half but the Under 13s dug deep to take the early lead, but Clifton managed to wrestle their way to the lead with 12 minutes to go the boys dug deep again to win by 8 points.
The 15 Boys took on the competition leaders with a quick start the Tigers went in for the first try, Wattles hit back fast with their own try. The Wattles just seem to have it on the day and managed to just keep in front the whole way. Tigers never gave up playing a great game of football right to the last whistle. But went down 34-44, stand outs were Ivan Hsieh making fast stepping runs and making a try saving tackle. Ryan Donadell with some busting runs and Jack Butler always putting 100 per cent in defence and attack scoring 2 tries.
A great team effort all round, the 17 boys had their first win of the year. We have been close all year by Saturday the boys nailed it with 13 players and for a period of time 12 and won 24-16 over Wattles who are sitting 3rd on the ladder. The team is getting better each week and using the footy getting to the edges and scoring tries. Credit to Bryce Riley and Jack Giddy the two halves that run the team around the park and are getting the ball where it needs to be at the right time. It was hard to pick the points because there wasn't a bad player on the team, everyone dug deep. This team is a cracking side with good players right across the park, player numbers are the issue for this team with season ending injuries to Doug Cunningham and Tyler Mumford making it difficult for the guys that are there each week, but they show fight and grit and are in each game they play points went to 3 Cameron Donadel 2 Darcey Rolph 1 Felix Lavea.
Wattles in the first official girls rugby game for Tenterfield Junior Tigers under 18 girls, the game started off with solid tackling lead by co-captains Ava Mitchell and Mia Everson, Scarlett Skinner leading the way. A injury to Ava Mitchell forced a reshuffle in the side with Myiekah Cutmore going from hooker to halfback, good ball work from Tahlia Neal and Adele Butler make way for Nariah Chamberlain making a break down field with Tigers deep in Wattles half. Strong hit up from Taylieka Davis and Laycee Cooper paving the way for Nariah Chamberlain to finish what she started with Myiekah Cutmore converting 6 - 0 tigers half time. 2nd half started better than the first with strong runs and outstanding defence, Mia Everson setting the platform for the rest of her teammates with tigers attacking Wattles line a great run from Marrichar Binge diving over with Tahlia Neal converting 12 to 0. A couple of try's to wattles had them back in the game and 12 - 10 but with 10 min to go the girls held on to win 18-10. Tenterfield Coach was very proud of how the girls played and the determination in defence and the fitness was a key to come away with the 2 points.
Correction for game against U 15 Boys V Gremlins - The Under 15 Boys were slow out of the blocks but when they did warm up, they were relentless. Their defensive line was unbreakable which made the Stanthorpe Gremlins make many mistakes that cost them. Again, Jaylan Fuller was unstoppable with 6 try's, Cody Halliday bumping off Gremlins making 30m every time. Tim Clark is always talking his heart out and taking on the opposition no matter how big or small they are. Ryan Donadell finally getting some open space to show his lighting speed to allow him to get 3 tries'. Tigers went on to win 68-0.
Game 7
On Saturday, 1 June 2024 the Tenterfield Junior Tigers travelled to take on the impressive Goondiwindi Boars, the weather turned on to make each team pull out their skills and knowledge of the game.
Bounded onto a rain-soaked field the under 9's ready to slug it out with the well-resourced boars. The tigers showed impressive ball skills in the trying conditions early in the contest and their defence improved once again with all players contributing to shut down the boar's attacking raids. The rainfall increased in the second half making all facets of the game extremely difficult and tiring but the Tigers did their heavily muddied jerseys proud not giving up until the final whistle.
The under 13 boys rocked up to a terrible day in Goondiwindi with rain was coming down sideways and the wind was blowing a gale. The boys sucked it up and surprised Gundy from the outset scoring the first try but Gundy regrouped and gave it to us, but the boys dug in their heels and went to the break 10-0. They went into the second half with belief and desire for the win and they didn't let up to win the game 26-4.
With the extremely wet conditions the young tigers went out determined to put some early points on the board, with some safe hard hitting runs the Under 15 boys completed the first half 26-0. The second half saw some fast-moving ball work when Jaylen Fuller put Nash Hayes away for the try of the game. Stand outs for the game were Will Maloney who had some great runs, Will & Brock Brown who both played a constant and saft game. Ken Obenza had hard hit runs and his brick wall defence. The Tigers went on to win 48-6 at final whistle.
The Under 17 Boys unfortunately went down 20-6, but good effort all round, but mistakes at crucial times in very tough conditions probably cost them. The defence in the middle was outstanding but we kept getting caught out wide. A big thank you to the U15 boys that backed up, Axel, Kody and Ken. 3 pts - Darcey Rolph, 2pts - Felix Lavea, 1 pt - Cameron Donadel. Hang in boys you are never far off and will only get better. With only the bare minimum of players, you will be fitter at the back end of the season and anything can happen all your efforts are amazing
The Under 18 Tackle girls had a bye on the weekend, with the women & men's state of origin held during the week it will be like state of origin games on Saturday as Tenterfield Tigers (NSW) take on Warwick Collegians (QLD) please come and support Tenterfield Tigers on the Weekend at the Rugby club.
