Get hands on with Questacon exhibits at library

Tenterfield Public Library is playing host to some special interactive STEM exhibits this month.
Everyone is invited to head along, learn and play with the exhibits all the way from Questacon - Canberra's National Science and Technology Institute.
The 'fascinating science' travelling pop-up exhibition covers everyday scientific principles and problem-solving puzzles.
The displays offer four small interactive experiences that will entertain and engage visitors on topics of logic, illusion, magnetic fields and mathematical puzzles.
Test your problem-solving skills with a mirror illusion puzzle, draw your own magnetic field or construct a mouse house puzzle!
The activities are suitable for children aged 8 to 14 years, but can be enjoyed by people of all ages.
This is a Free drop-in event fully funded by Questacon National Science and Technology Institute.
Contact the library for more information by email library@tenterfield.nsw.gov.au, phone 02 6736 6060 or pop in and talk to one of our friendly staff at 135 Manners Street Tenterfield weekdays between 10am and 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.