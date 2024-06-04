Rotarians give a helping hand to Our House

The Rotary Club of Tenterfield has generously given $10,000 to Our House, a project that cares for Tenterfield residents who need accommodation during medical treatment in Lismore.
At a recent meeting in Tenterfield the Rotary Club President Jacqueline Plaice presented Rebekka Battista and Brian Henry from Our House Lismore with the donation which will be used to replace the ageing industrial washing machines and dryers that are constantly used by guests.
Our House is a 20-unit purpose-built accommodation facility across the road from Lismore Base Hospital. Its sole purpose is to provide quality accommodation at a low cost for those travelling to Lismore for medical treatment.
Opened in December 2012, Our House hosts over 1000 patients and carers each year and 21 per cent of these come from Tenterfield and four per cent are from west of Tenterfield.
Hearing that many Tenterfield residents stay at Our House, the Tenterfield Rotarians went to visit the facility and learn more about how they could be of assistance.
"We heard so many of our Tenterfield friends talk about Our House that we thought we needed to see what this place was," Ms Plaice said.
"When our club visited, we were amazed at the Our House facility, and we all agreed we need to support a place that is supporting so many of our people going through such a hard time in their lives."
Our House director Rebekka Battista said they were grateful for the support.
"Thank you to the Tenterfield Rotary Club and all who support their fundraising, as this donation will help many who stay at Our House. In honour of their donation, we will call the Our House Laundry the Rotary Club of Tenterfield Laundry." Ms Battista said.
There are many reasons why patients and carers stay at Our House. Many are receiving cancer treatment while others have experienced a medical emergency, or are having surgery or are part of hospital rehabilitation programs such as the renal or pain clinic.
Our House also assists families who may have loved ones in the hospital, like mums who have premature bubs in Special Care Nursery, or there is a family member in the hospital, like ICU. Their partner or family can stay at Our House to be close to the one who is in hospital.
Tenterfield resident Christine Wells has stayed there 32 times in their 11-year existence.
Her first visit was with her husband, John who was receiving treatment. Sadly, John passed last year with pneumonia.
"We named Our House our second home", Christine said.
Christine and John, like many of Our House patients and carers were eligible for IPTASS which is a NSW Government Scheme that assists with travel and accommodation costs when people need to travel long distances for specialised health treatment that is not available locally.
At Our House, the team also recognises that patients and carers need assistance when applying for this financial support so part of their role is to assist in preparing the applicant forms.
Joy O'Brien from Tenterfield also stayed at Our House during her eight weeks of treatment.
"Our House was the best place. It was a lifeline for me as I was going through a time of grief whilst receiving my cancer treatment. Ruth and the Our House Staff got me through this testing period of my life when everything was so overwhelming. I was so glad they also helped with the IPTASS forms, which made the stay so affordable," Ms O'Brien said.
So, if you are travelling to Lismore for medical treatment, either for yourself or to accompany a friend or family member, and you need accommodation, make sure you contact Our House at 6629 4350 or reception@ourhouse.org.au for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.