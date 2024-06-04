Tenterfield Star
Rotarians give a helping hand to Our House

By Staff Writers
Updated June 5 2024 - 4:09pm, first published June 4 2024 - 10:53am
The Rotary Club of Tenterfield has generously given $10,000 to Our House, a project that cares for Tenterfield residents who need accommodation during medical treatment in Lismore.

