Life on the land

Tenterfield Star's Property of the Week, Thursday, June 13: 'Esme Vale' 77 Tarban Loop Road, Tenterfield:
An easy fifteen-minute drive from Tenterfield, you will find 'Esme Vale'. Consisting of 156.4 hectares over two titles, 'Esme Vale' offers absolute privacy, convenience, and a rare opportunity to secure a parcel of land with endless potential.
Boasting over two kilometres of Tenterfield Creek frontage, the property provides a very comfortable four-bedroom brick veneer home that is positioned to make the most of the north easterly aspect.
The property benefits from many improvements including a 7.2 kilowatt solar system with new monocrystalline panels and six lithium batteries, 75,000 litres of rainwater storage along with a 170,000 litre Pioneer water tank equipped with a 1.1 kilowatt solar powered, submersible pump and 15 concrete water troughs strategically placed throughout the property.
'Esme Vale' provides a mix of timber and steel cattle yards along with new steel sheep yards. There is also a large, six-bay machinery and hay shed, two-bay shed, four car garage and two-bay storage shed.
