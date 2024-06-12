Tigers brave the cold to take on Warwick

Game 8
Tenterfield Junior Tigers had another home game against the Warwick Collegians on Saturday and played some great rugby league in the coldest day Tenterfield has seen this year.
The Under 9s were in a defensive frame of mind in the first half with all players working in unison making strong tackles to repel numerous attacking raids. Sian Everson and Ivy Mitchell took charge when the Tigers had the ball in hand steering the team around the park in a low scoring first half. Both sides took advantage of tiring frost-bitten defence in the second half with tries to Molly Rolph, Bryson Hippi and four to Sam Duck who earned himself a pie and a choccy milk from the world-famous Tigers canteen for a tireless player of the match performance.
A slow start to the game for the U15 league tag girls against Collegians however settled themselves to get some points on the board. Maddie Smidt's amazing kick from out wide gave the girls a lot of confidence to push on. It was great to see girls improving their draw and pass skills. Tayah Everson had a great game supporting players in the middle and running holes. Other standouts were Elly Butler, Maddie Smidt, and Reagan Sharpe. Tamia Cutmore, Sieanna Skinner, Amelia Acquilini and Pippa Kock played many positions and are continuing to improve.
With the cold wet conditions, the Under 15 boys took to the field with a spring in their step. Collegians went in for the first try followed by one from the Tigers. The game was a close scoring game, but the Tigers just couldn't get over the line to draw the game going down 22-16 stand outs were Ivan Hsieh with some electrifying runs. Toby Rolph with is strong defence game making 27 tackles. Kody Halliday with his usual big runs and defensive game. Tim Clark for being the smallest on the field but has the biggest heart making 17 big tackles.
The Tenterfield Tigers Under 18s Girls took on Warwick Collegians it was wet and cold conditions, the girls started the game very slow with errors. In the ninth minute, co-captain Ava Mitchell made a break down field getting tackled 10m out with a quick play the ball Scarlett Skinner diving over underneath the posts. Tahlia Neal converted 6-0. Tigers' errors and miss tackles were hurting tigers with Collegians going over the 15 minutes with the game going either end half time score 6-all. The second half started well with more organised and hard running from the forwards laying the platform for the girls' side with Nariah Chamberlian drawing and passing to players player Myiekah Cutmore to score under the post converting her own try on the last 5 min of the game the girls defended the goal line with determination and resilience turning up for each to keep Collegians from scoring final score 12-6. Tenterfield coach was once again very proud of the girls how they turn up for one another and how well they are playing. Next week we are at home against Wattles so come up and support the girls.
Next Saturday, June 15 the Tenterfield Junior Tigers take on the MIT at another home game on Tenterfield Rugby Park, if you would like to come and watch.
