Tigers brave the cold to take on Warwick

The Tenterfield Tigers Under 18s Girls took on Warwick Collegians it was wet and cold conditions, the girls started the game very slow with errors. In the ninth minute, co-captain Ava Mitchell made a break down field getting tackled 10m out with a quick play the ball Scarlett Skinner diving over underneath the posts. Tahlia Neal converted 6-0. Tigers' errors and miss tackles were hurting tigers with Collegians going over the 15 minutes with the game going either end half time score 6-all. The second half started well with more organised and hard running from the forwards laying the platform for the girls' side with Nariah Chamberlian drawing and passing to players player Myiekah Cutmore to score under the post converting her own try on the last 5 min of the game the girls defended the goal line with determination and resilience turning up for each to keep Collegians from scoring final score 12-6. Tenterfield coach was once again very proud of the girls how they turn up for one another and how well they are playing. Next week we are at home against Wattles so come up and support the girls.