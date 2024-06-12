A big opportunity for Ava

The rise in popularity and professionalism of women's rugby league has undoubtedly come at a fantastic time for girls coming through the pathways.
Ava Mitchell is one young star who has taken every opportunity for success with both hands and is now reaping the rewards.
The year 10 student has signed a four-year development scholarship with NRL club, the Cronulla Sharks.
The Tenterfield Tigers under 18s co-captain will train with the Sharks during school holidays before joining the team after she completes year 12.
Ava has had a journey littered with representative and high-level rugby league since she began playing for the Tenterfield Tigers under 8s side.
She first strapped on the boots after her sister Tilly began playing with the local club.
Ava is no stranger to playing the sport at a high level.
She's also played representative rugby league as part of the Western Clydesdales, the Northern Inland Academy of Sport and at school level.
This has included playing for North West in the under 16s as well as a start for Greater Western at the CHS carnival in Wollongong in May.
Ava said she "loves playing rep footy because you get to learn new skills from different coaches and make great friendships with other girls who also love footy."
Ava has also excelled at numerous sports including swimming, dancing, touch football and league tag.
Although she's officially signed with the Sharks, she will continue to play rugby league for Tenterfield in the Warwick competition.
"At the moment I am just enjoying playing footy and embracing every opportunity that comes my way," Ava said.
