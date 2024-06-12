1000km round trip: regional students rise early for zone cross-country trials

Primary and secondary students from across the region are preparing to go the distance on June 13 when more than 600 will make tracks to Coolah for the North West Regional Cross-Country trials.
But 'going the distance' starts a little earlier for athletes traveling from The Sir Henry Parkes Memorial Public School in Tenterfield, 20km south of the Qld/NSW border.
Coolah, is located in the central-western part of NSW. It's 1.5 hours by road to Dubbo and 2 hours or 200km southwest of Tamworth.
From the small town of Tenterfield, seven runners from Sir Henry Parkes Memorial Public School are traveling 474 km which is over 5 and half hours of driving each way.
Sports coordinator at Sir Parkes Memorial PS, Mel Bridge said like most schools, private transport is needed, although some schools might have buses traveling to the event, but for students from Tenterfield much more forward planning is needed to make sure the students make it to the event.
"I've got two students in my class that have already left this morning, the day before the event itself. They will need to sort out accommodation as well for tonight and sometimes families end up staying another night also as it's such a long trip back home."
Ms Bridge said sometimes students, teachers, and parents have to back up with quick turnarounds for other North-West representative events as well as private weekend commitments, which can be tiring.
"Sometimes the turnaround from your school event to your own event which you have had to travel for might be two weeks and then, boom, you're back out on the road again, you really have to be on the ball."
As far as she is aware, Ms Bridge does not believe the school has ever reached out to the state government for travel assistance, or even what assistance could potentially be on offer but said a small 30-seater bus for events such as the cross-country would be a godsend.
"For those traveling from Tamworth they can leave first thing in the morning and arrive at Coolah comfortably in time for the event, but for us, it's a bit more of a hike.
"In our Zone, we are the furthest away from Coolah, it definitely does create more pressure for everyone involved, but we are very thankful to all those amazing parents out there helping to make it happen so the kids can attend these events they have qualified for."
