Deck the halls: Mingoola receives funding for safety upgrades

For the 18 residents of Mingoola, the community hall is the village's lifeblood.
So committee secretary Julia Harpham said residents were thrilled to learn they'd been awarded almost $30,000 for safety upgrades.
"The funds will go towards a new rainwater tank, a fire exit that complies with safety regulations, new hand basins for the kitchen, and handrails," Ms Harpham said.
Lismore MP Janelle Saffin's office reached out to let the committee know they'd been granted $29,439 for the renovations.
"We're all incredibly grateful to the state government for the funding," Ms Harpham said.
"We love our community hall and I'd hate to think about if anything were to happen and we could no longer use it. The upgrades to the facilities could not have come at a better time."
"Basically, what it means is that if someone has an accident, well, you know what it's like these days, you can't afford not to comply with regulations."
Ms Harpham said modern regulations were limiting use of the ageing hall, but the upgrades would help keep it operational.
"There's a group that uses the community hall at least twice a week.
"Every second Saturday in the month we have a barbecue at the hall and everyone from Mingoola comes along.
"We recently had a wonderful event on ANZAC Day that we held in the afternoon, which commemorated local people and we do that every year of course, and it's important to reflect on the past."
A national spotlight was shone on the small regional farming village back in 2016, when Mingoola was the site for a pioneering refugee resettlement program which was featured on ABC's Australian Story
The influx of refugee children saved the Mingoola Public School, which had been at risk of closure
The community hall featured in the refugee week in 2018 when Department of Home Affairs (formerly Department of Immigration) NSW and ACT regional director Lesley Dalton joined the Mingoola community to mark the success of its refugee program.
Every year the Christmas party is held at the community hall, the Red Cross holds its meeting there, education courses are also often organised at the hall, and the Mingoola Fire Brigade, with its recently built shed, is in talks with the committee about holding a bonfire night.
"We have a fairly newly polished floor, a beautiful kitchen, new bathroom. We are very much looking forward to the new water tanks and the fire exit being upgraded to the proper safety regulation," she said.
"That's when the bonfires will start, they'll light the night sky."
