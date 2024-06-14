Information Centre grant bolsters return of tourism for Tenterfield

Tenterfield Chamber of Tourism Industry and Business has been awarded $30,000 to complete a shopfront fit-out.
Lismore MP announced the Chamber had secured the grant under the NSW Government community building partnership program.
Council ceased all tourism operations in September 2023 and transferred responsibility to the Chamber.
Project manager Karry Hampton said because council didn't have a building for a VIC the Chamber would have to acquire a commercial lease to operate it.
"The grant will enable us to fit out a premises which is what the grant was specifically for, there is the ability to potentially alter the use of those funds around a visitor's information, but primarily it's for the fit out of a potential Visitors Information Centre." Ms Hampton said.
In June, 2023, councillors voted to allocate $100,000 to establish the community-led tourism model in its first year with a total of $200,000 to be allocated over the next three years.
The money would assist with the initial set-up costs and ensure that social media, websites, marketing and signage help support new and existing events.
The group is required to report quarterly to council on its expenditure and progress.
This new model is expected to provide significant savings to Tenterfield Council's budget.
"We have been rebuilding tourism over the past six months, looking at branding and figuring out a new destination management plan," Ms Hampton said.
"Before this grant money, having a Visitor Information Centre wasn't even an option, because council just simply haven't had the funds to pass on to us to enable us to enter into a commercial lease somewhere.
"The onus on us is then to work out where this could potentially go, whether we find or develop something for ourselves, this 30 grand will go towards making that happen."
Ms Hampton said it's pivotal that the community has input and the business chamber will be reaching out for community engagement.
"It's very important the community is engaged because it is community money. Certainly, whichever way forward we decide, we do need to look at things differently here in Tenterfield.
"The need to have a Visitor Information Centre is critical. Yes, we are entering into a digital era, but a lot of people do stop for guidance and friendly local knowledge and we need to make it a priority here in Tenterfield."
