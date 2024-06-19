Your family oasis

Tenterfield Star's Property of the Week, Thursday June 20: 362 New England Highway, Tenterfield:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 362 New England Highway.
This stunning property is located on the New England Highway, just five kilometres from the CBD with easy access to all the amenities and conveniences of Tenterfield. The property offers a unique opportunity to own a spacious and beautifully designed house on a vast 4.29 hectare block. providing five bedrooms and two bathrooms, the home provides ample space for all.
The main bedroom boasts an ensuite, ensuring privacy and convenience, while the remaining bedrooms are well-appointed and perfect for accommodating family and friends or creating a home office or hobby room. The open-plan living area is the heart of this home offering a seamless flow between the kitchen, dining, and lounge areas. The modern kitchen is equipped with high-quality appliances, ample storage space, and a breakfast bar, making it a joy to cook and entertain in.
Outside, the property offers a machinery shed and two carport spaces, plus a plantation of Pinus pinea and other planting including experimental Japanese plum and apricot.
