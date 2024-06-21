Ezekia returns to Mingoola years after leaving refugee resettlement program

Ezekia Nitanga, affectionately known as "Izzy", was 16 years old when he moved to Mingoola in 2016 as part of a refugee settlement program.
"I have the most amazing, fondest memories of my time in the community," he said.
Although he often kept in touch, Izzy had not returned to Mingoola in five years, until now.
Izzy, along with four central African families of refugees was part of a radical resettlement plan to move refugees to a regional area where they could reconnect with the land.
Sadly, limited access to healthcare and the compounding effects of drought meant the resettlement was ultimately short-lived.
However, long long friendships between the refugees and the Mingoola community were formed
A chance meeting between Mingoola teacher Juila Harpham and Emmanual Musoni, from the Great Lakes Agency for Peace and Development, put the resettlement pieces into play
In Western Sydney, Mr Musoni saw problems affecting people in his community who'd fled violence in Central Africa, arriving in a drastically unfamiliar environment and struggling to integrate.
"We knew that many of them were desperate to return to their farming roots, so when Ms Harpham got in contact with us explaining that their community was interested in inviting refugees to live and work with them, we were profoundly excited," Mr Musoni said.
The four families' arrival meant the school could re-open and they were able to integrate into shared community events.
Population decline, dwindling enrolments at the local school, lack of housing, and difficulties for farmers in finding labourers for manual work were all problems facing Mingoola.
"I can't tell you how excited I was when we were down there visiting the community, and the children were all in school, the families were growing garlic, it seemed like heaven," Mr Musoni said.
However, the drought of 2019/2020 brought everything to a sudden and terrible halt.
"There was no alternative employment to the seasonal agricultural work that dried up because of the drought. Work that the families were relying on," Ms Harpham said.
"Everyone in our community is extremely proud of what we achieved here through the resettlement program. We have made lifelong friends, and many of the families still call me regularly and we are happy when they come to visit, as Izzy has done."
People who have seen the documentary on Australian Story, often call wanting to chat about it."
The project helped shape the future for other refugees looking to settle in regional Australia. Ms Harpham and Mr Musoni have been instrumental in the development of policy and resettlement tool kits based on the Mingoola experience.
As for Izzy, he is hoping to stay in Mingoola for as long as he can and to return as often as he can. He plans on moving to Armidale in 2025 to complete his nursing degree at UNE.
"What does it feel like coming back here after five years? After going back to the big old city, it's just the tension you know, there's no tension here, it's relaxing to the soul," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.