Sports carnival for primary students

Term 2 at The Sir Henry Parkes Memorial Public School has been full and action packed, officials said.
Classroom learning is in full swing along with sports trials and athletics and cross country carnivals, music, band and choir literacy and numeracy programs and much more.
A spokeswoman said the school had been fortunate to make the best use of its brand new sporting equipment as part of the athletics carnival. It was a beautiful sunny day, which made for some superb personal best finishes for many students across an array of events.
Teachers also praised the behaviour with students showing excellent sportsmanship and determination on the day with dancing and cheering from the sidelines.
Donaldson were the House Winners for the day and the school congratulates all the Age champions and the runners-up.
"It was awesome to use the new high jumps mats, long jump pit and discus and shot put areas and for parents to view it all from our amazing new grandstands," the spokeswoman said.
"Students in K-2 joined in the fun and competed in age races, high jump and shot put. Well done everyone."
Students who placed in events and qualified will now contest the Northern New England Carnival to be held at The Sir Henry Parkes school on August 9.
"We will be competing against Glen Innes, Deepwater and Emmaville primary schools, all the best to the students representing our school," the spokeswoman said.
Students in Stage 2 and 3 also participated in trials and knockouts for touch football, cricket and netball.
Students have also had the opportunity to participate in the school spelling bee and KidsLit Quiz, multi-cultural Speaking and debating.
