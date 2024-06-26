Consent before communication: Understanding the Spam Act in Australia

This is branded content.
Spam is a problem everywhere, and ACMA has been trying to put an end to it since 2003, and if they've failed, it's not for lack of clarity. A Graduate Certificate in Law isn't necessary to figure out what's allowed and what's not: if it's unsolicited, it's not on.
Since the 2003 Spam Act, it has been illegal to send electronic messages of any kind designed for marketing purposes if they were not consented to, either explicitly or implicitly.
Now, there might be some grey area around what the law means by "inferred consent," which was designed to refer to scenarios where we may not give explicit consent to receive marketing or sales communications, but where a reasonable person would naturally deduce that they could expect to receive such messages.
This part of the law was designed to enable businesses to send communications about their services that the recipient may not have directly asked for, but that the business could infer within reason that the customer might be interested in by virtue of, for example, already being a customer.
But not all such cases are covered.
The example ACMA lists is about banking: if a customer has a savings account, then it's reasonable to infer that they may want another savings account with a higher interest rate, but it's not necessarily safe to assume that they would want to learn more about the insurance products of the bank in question.
There are limits to the protection that this regulation provides for consumers.
For example, the OAIC states that it's acceptable for a business to engage in marketing activities using a phone number or email address that was displayed publicly.
They also make clear that giving over an email address to sign up for a mailing list or as part of a survey, competition, membership, mail order, or online purchase could potentially be a protected activity.
There are also a few groups whose right to deliver these electronic messages is strictly protected. It's not a long list, but it includes entities that one would normally expect to receive such communications from, mostly because they might be important: the government, registered political parties, registered charities, and educational institutions.
Given that these groups exist to act in the public interest, it would seem reasonable that everyone would either want to be contacted by them or could infer a legitimate reason that they might need to be.
So, while the regulation is fairly straightforward, and any reasonable business should assume that those who do not solicit marketing or sales contacts generally don't want to be spammed with "special offers," there are loopholes that protect the rights of businesses to engage in these activities under specific circumstances.
The main issue at stake is that most people might not be aware of what is legally considered consent, and often provide their email address to businesses without considering that they might be opening themselves up to these "reasonability" clauses or be granting what's categorised as "inferred consent."
There is an upside to all the confusion: the ACMA regulatory framework creates an easy out for consumers who don't want to become regular recipients of spam just because they happen to have provided their email address in an online form or purchased a similar product to the one they're now receiving biweekly emails about.
There is a strict opt-out clause: according to prior law, the 1988 Privacy Act, businesses or other organisations must grant people the ability to opt out of regular or marketing communications.
There are some limitations to this, unfortunately: it only covers companies with annual revenue of $3 million or more, which means that small businesses don't have to make it quite so easy.
There are ways around pesky telemarketing phone calls, too. ACMA manages a public Do Not Call list, which companies conducting direct phone marketing campaigns must abide by.
ACMA openly encourages victims of telemarketing spam to report offenders to ASIC for further investigation. There are, yet again, still a few exemptions: ACMA allows for charitable organisations, political parties, marketing research institutions, and educational bodies.
It should be easy enough for companies to know when their marketing solicitations are unwanted. Everyone knows that nobody wants to receive unasked-for emails, phone calls, text messages, or junk mail about products they have expressed no interest in.
These laws are designed for the public good, and also to stop companies from wasting money on inefficient, wasteful tactics that everyone should intuitively know are ineffective since nobody likes them.
Unfortunately, many businesses make decisions by committee, don't have the best interests of their customers in mind, or will simply do anything to get their brand seen out of sheer desperation. For those who can't read between the lines, we at least have some legal recourse and protections.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
