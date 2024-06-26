Players line up at a special carnival

For a lot of young rugby league players in the bush, the chance to play at representative carnivals can often evade them.
That is what makes Queensland Rugby League's Rees Orman Cultural Exchange Carnival such a special outing.
This year five Tenterfield Junior Tigers players attended the carnival held in Miles.
The annual event is designed to give youngsters the chance to understand what playing in a representative carnival feels like.
Hosted by the Miles Devils, the carnival brought 13 sides from the south west, Warwick and Toowoomba to the town to play.
Tenterfield's Ava Mitchell and Mia Everson joined in a regional under 17s Toowoomba team to play while Ryan Donadel and Toby Cruikshank played for the Warwick and District Chargers under 14s.
Phelix Lavea turned out for the under 16s Warwick and District Chargers side.
The carnival also honoured bush rugby league legend and former police officer Peter Rafter.
For 28 years Rafter served as a policeman before travelling all over remote and rural Queensland to promote rugby league. He helped grow numbers in the game throughout his time travelling in the QRL motorhome.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.