Low maintenance, high impact: The advantages of artificial plants

There are many advantages of artificial plants. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Pick up any home decor or interior design publication or scroll through dedicated home decorating pages on social media and you'll undoubtedly see a plethora of indoor plants.

Incorporating plants into interior styling is not a new design idea, however, with indoor plants being a popular addition for many decades. The difference is that in years past you really needed a green thumb to pull this off well or had to settle for poorly crafted fake plants.

These days there is a wealth of high-quality artificial plants that are virtually indistinguishable from the real thing, ensuring every home or office can enjoy the addition of greenery to its decor.

If you've ever been on the fence about artificial plants, here's why it's time to give them a second look.

Location, location, location

Unlike living plants which require careful placement to ensure they get enough light to survive, but not so much that it will burn them, artificial plants can be placed virtually anywhere without issue.

Dark corner or a windowless room? Doesn't matter to an artificial plant. Just as equally, if you have a super sunny spot by a window that gets quite hot, this is of no concern to an artificial plant.

This makes artificial plants exceedingly easy to decorate with and versatile enough to place wherever you like. Ensuring you can create the look you desire with no worries over plant health.

Maintenance, but make it minimal

Not only is almost zero consideration of location required but there is no watering, trimming, repotting, feeding or other maintenance involved with artificial plants.

Aside from a gentle dusting periodically, there is virtually no maintenance required. You can simply place your plant and enjoy the way it instantly elevates your space with its colour and texture. All while safe in the knowledge that it will continue to look great no matter how much you ignore it.

With artificial plants you buy once instead of having to be replacing live plants. Picture Shutterstock

Saving you time, effort & money

If you've ever purchased live plants at considerable cost only to have them wilt and die despite your best efforts, you'll no doubt have felt annoyed about the wasted expense.

This is where artificial plants shine yet again. Investing in faux plants means buying once and being able to enjoy their impactful, lush presence for years and years. You need never look sadly at a miserable remnant of a live plant again!

Impress with the best

Whether a large leafy bird of paradise is added to a reception room at your office or a lush fiddle leaf fig tree in the corner of your minimalist living room, artificial plants create a great first impression.

With no need to hunt down the perfect specimen or wait for it to grow, artificial plants are highly impactful and allow you to instantly transform your space.

With modern artificial plants being incredibly lifelike and expertly crafted from high-quality materials, visitors to your home or office will be impressed with your plant-keeping skills.

Low-tox & allergy friendly

If you have pets or young children or struggle with allergies, live plants such as peace lilies or philodendrons are often not well-suited as they can be toxic or trigger allergic reactions.

Artificial plants eliminate any risks associated with these concerns, further reducing any need for attention to placement or maintenance. This advantage means you are not limited to specific plant types or out-of-the-way locations and can instead decorate based on your preferences and preferred style.

Boosted mood & reduced stress

While several studies show that indoor plants can boost mood and productivity and reduce stress, did you know this isn't limited to live plants?

This means you can enjoy the calming connection of nature indoors without the hassles of maintaining and catering to different plant varieties. Adding artificial plants can deliver the same benefits and arguably with greater effect and you need never worry about their upkeep.