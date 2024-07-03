Options galore

Tenterfield Star's Property of the Week, Thursday July 4: 79 Bulwer Street, Tenterfield:
The circa 1990s solid brick and tile home provides three good sizes bedrooms with built-in robes, lounge room, and open plan kitchen, dining and family room, with the kitchen offering ample storage, wall oven, hotplates, range hood, and breakfast bar. A combustion heater, gas heater, and ceiling fan will keep you comfortable all year round.
The family bathroom offers a walk-in shower, bath, and separate toilet for convenience. Security screens are on all windows and there is ramped access to the back yard from the family room and laundry. A single remote garage is attached to the home and provides internal access.
Outdoors, a cosy barbecue and entertainment area is the perfect spot to entertain family and friends, while the property also boasts garden and wood sheds, and a slimline poly water tank. Bonus features include rear lane access off Forrest Lane and extra storage available under the home.
