Tabulam CWA grant helps keep the lights on

The Tabulam Country Women's Association has been awarded $7,700 for a new solar system.
Lismore MP Janelle Saffin announced the CWA had secured the grant under the NSW Government community building partnership program.
Treasurer Vicki Atkinson said the Tabulam CWA branch is small but is cherished by an active group of women, all of whom are grateful for the grant which will reduce the operating costs of the hall.
"We are a very small branch and we have to pay our own administration costs. It's not easy with electricity prices being so high.
"Fundraising Is not easy especially in an area such as ours which is quite isolated, but we must rely on grants to do most of the work that we have needed to have done to the rooms here at the hall," she said.
Overall, 14 projects were successful in receiving funding under the NSW Governments partnership program.
Ms Saffin congratulated this round's recipients and encouraged local organisations to developing worthwhile projects to applicants to sign up for alerts about the CBP program so they are notified when important information about the next round is confirmed.
"Remember, there is only $300,000 to be spread accross the entire electorate each year so plese be realistic with the amount of funding sought," Ms Saffin said.
Other organisations within the New England area to receive funding for the 2023 program include the Tenterfield Chamber of Tourism Industry and Business Incorporated and also Mingoola Hall Management Committee Incorporated.
For the Tabulam CWA, the funding is helping to keep the lights on.
"As I said, we are a small branch, fundraising is difficult in our lower socio-economic area, and getting new members is difficult," Ms Atkinson said.
"Fundraising itself is difficult and if we didn't have the opportunity to apply for grants such as this, we'd probably be sitting in a mud hut.
"Without grants, I don't know how many organisations would survive at all. It's a common theme amongst volunteer groups of getting new members and being able to raise the funds required to do the things that we need to do to service and work together for the greater good of the community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.