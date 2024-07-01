'Thankyou Tenterfield' Tim and Carmel pass on Premier Meats after 38 years

One afternoon 38 years ago, Tim Rose came home to his wife and proclaimed, "Carmel my darling, let's buy a butcher shop!"
Two weeks later they were the proud owners of 'Premier Meats' in High Street Tenterfield.
As of July 1, 2024, Tim and Carma officially sold and passed on the business to locals Rory and Emily Smith, closing a chapter stretching back nearly 4 decades.
"No words can describe the gratitude we feel towards our customers and the friendships forged over the counter," Mr Rose said.
"It has been a privilege and pleasure to service the Tenterfield community. We have proudly supported many local sporting and community organisations and community and fundraising events over the years. We are passionate about Tenterfield and want nothing more than to see it prosper."
Originally thought to be a five-year project, Mr Rose said he and his wife are immensely proud of what they have achieved over the years trading as Premier Meats and don't regret a minute.
"We are struggling with the emotion today of giving up our baby of 38 years but are so happy that we are handing the care over to Rory and Emily Smith.
"More importantly the fact that Rory and Emily are a young local family willing to commit to the future of Tenterfield is very comforting.
"They are young, enthusiastic, and ready to give it their all."
Mr Rose said that while the newly retired couple had no immediate plans for the future, he could 'definitely see some fishing and gardening" when looking into the crystal ball.
"I haven't made a lot of decisions yet. I've got a nice garden here that will keep me occupied a fair bit.
"As far as what the future lies, we're not going to get too excited for the next six months. Probably after Christmas. This will be the first Christmas in 38 years where I'm not half asleep having just worked 100 hours the week before to prepare for the holidays, I'm actually looking forward to that," he said.
"To our wonderful customers," Mr and Mrs Rose said in a Facebook post: "Thank you. A business is nothing without loyal supporters and everything we have achieved over the years is shared with you.
"Reminiscing today we were amazed to be able to name customers who have been with us since day one and privileged to see many generations of families who have continued their family tradition of shopping at Premier Meats.
"Over the years our business has been fortunate to receive many awards, national, state, regional and local, for our product and retail activity.
"These awards were only possible with the support and passion of fantastic staff and each achievement was a team effort. Premier Meats would be nowhere without the teamwork of management and staff. Thank you to each staff member, past and present, for your contribution to the success of Premier Meats."
