Sir Henry Parkes happenings: School debates, soccer

It has been another busy week at The Sir Henry Parkes Memorial Public School.
The school's two senior debating teams had a win each against Ross Hill Primary School, Inverell in the regional primary school debating competition.
The Comets team is made up of Willow, Hannah-Jae, Chelsea and Oliver who were the affirmative team, debating "All primary school kids should have to do homework over the holidays".
The Stars team of Sadie, Phoebe, Jayda and Aaliyah were also the affirmative team, debating "Primary school classes should swap their teachers around instead of having the same teacher all year".
Mrs Tracy Caldwell, coordinator of the school debating teams congratulated both teams on their arguments, preparation and rebuttal as they debated against Ross Hill Primary School.
The Stars and The Comets have two rounds to go in which they will compete against other primary schools from this region early next term.
Tenterfield High School Principal Ms Scott acted as the adjudicator for the debates.
The school also has some sporting news with the senior boys and girls soccer teams competing in the first round of the region's primary school knockout draw.
Both teams played Glen Innes Primary School, and both came away with wins!
Boys team coach Mr Dunstan said he was extremely proud of the "sportsmanship and skills displayed during the game".
Girls team coach Miss Andrews shared a similar sentiment, highlighting the team's determination and enthusiasm.
Both teams have spent many lunch breaks this term training for their games. The girls and boys teams have both advanced to the next round and will be playing in the quarter finals against Ben Venue Primary School from Armidale.
These matches will be held at Federation Park Oval on Wednesday, July 31.
In our final week of Term 2 The Sir Henry Parkes Memorial Public School Student Representative Council are holding a Pyjama Day Fundraiser, encouraging students and staff to dress up in their PJs for a gold coin donation. All proceeds will go directly to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
School holidays are almost here and school officials are looking forward to fantastic and productive Term 3. School resumes for students on Tuesday, July 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.