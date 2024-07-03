Convincing wins to start Small Schools Country Cup campaign

Tenterfield High School's under 14 rugby league team have been busy preparing for the next round of the Small Schools Country Cup after resounding wins in their competition openers.
The under 14 and under 16 teams travelled to Inverell on June 20 for the start of the tournament.
The under 16s bowed out but the under 14s had a day to remember.
They posted 80 points with only eight against in two games of rugby league.
Against Holy Trinity Inverell, the under 14s triumphed 42-nil.
They also took on Warialda for a 38-8 victory.
Coach Craig Cook said there's plenty of talent littered throughout the Tenterfield side and it showed.
"We have got some really skillful players," he said.
"All the team plays rugby league for the Tenterfield Tigers and there's some exceptional players that have made the North West district for under 15s as well."
Even more remarkable was the fact they did it a player down.
The Small Schools Country Cup competition sees 11-a-side teams take the field with one reserve on the bench.
"We went to Inverell with 10 players, we were one player short," Cook said.
"It is 11 a side game but now we have two extra players because they were absent on the day."
Their wins at Inverell means they will now travel to Coonabarabran on July 25 to face Gilgandra High School in the next round of the competition.
School holidays are coming up but Cook said the side has been fitting in a few training sessions before the break.
"They are confident young men," he said.
"We have been training during sport time and at lunch times.
"We are just getting positions and getting some tactics about us."
They are hopeful of winning and pushing on to the following round. But, regardless of the result, Cook said being part of the competition is a big benefit to their rugby league careers.
"The boys are confident and it is always a good experience for them to go away and to play at a higher level," he said.
"We will just see how we go and whether we win or not."
