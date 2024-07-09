Tune into nature with Andrew Skeoch's deep listening walk and talk

Granite Borders Landcare Committee invites Tenterfield to get in touch with nature in Andrew Skeoch's two-part Deep Listening to Nature series.
The renowned acoustic ecologist and nature sound recordist will teach you how to listen and interpret the sounds of the local natural landscape in workshops on August 23 and 24.
The series includes a talk at Tenterfield's School of Arts on Friday, August 23, and a nature walk through the local soundscape of Currys Gap on Saturday, August 24.
Landcare Coordinator Kathleen Macdonald gave insight into the perspective Mr Skeoch will offer during the talk.
"What Andrew does is he records nature, particularly bird song, but also running streams, rivers and the wind," said Ms Macdonald.
"I understand that by recording nature over and over, he identifies patterns and applies some sort of interpretation of what it means and what they are communicating."
Mr Skeoch will explore the act of deep listening and what it can offer in understanding ecosystems and communication in nature. His book and CD, Deep Listening to Nature, will also be available for purchase after the talk.
If you are unable to attend both events, Ms Macdonald said they can be appreciated independently but they are quite different.
"The walk on Saturday morning will be more interactive, where you can get your feet dirty and just be quiet," she said.
"It is going to be more of a meditation."
At the end of the walk, the group will come together to share their observations with Mr Skeoch who will add light to their thoughts.
"People hear and observe different things," Ms Macdonald said.
"Or maybe they hear the same thing, so it can be affirmative, confirming or enlightening."
Ms Macdonald said she is excited to bring something different to the area and encourage all to come.
"Even if you don't think it is for you, it can be a good change to connect with other people but in a way that's very personal," she said.
"Everyone is attached to nature and if you take the time to come together and be still for yourself, I think that could be a really enriching experience."
She is also grateful Landcare received funding to support the events through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Resilience's Community Impact Program.
To book tickets for the events please see Granite Borders Landcare Committee's activities page or contact its office on 02 6736 3500.
